CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Cricket Associations T20, Match 13

Central Punjab 2nd XI (CEP-2XI) will take on Sindh 2nd XI (SIN-2XI) in the 13th match of the Cricket Associations T20 at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday, September 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction and today's playing 11s.
Central Punjab 2nd XI are currently second in the standings, having won two out of their four matches. They lost their last match against Northern 2nd XI by 10 runs.
Sindh 2nd XI, on the other hand, have also won two out of their four matches and are fourth in the standings. They defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI by seven wickets in their last match.
CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Match Details
The 13th match of the Cricket Associations T20 will be played on September 13 at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The match is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI, Cricket Associations T20, Match 13
Date and Time: September 13, 2022, 10.00 am IST
Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Pitch Report
The track at the Iqbal Stadium is a bowling-friendly one, which will primarily assist the pacers. The batters will have to play the pacers cautiously and score later off the spinners. The team winning the toss will likely elect to bat first.
Last 3 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 126
Average second innings score: 128
CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Central Punjab 2nd XI: L-W-NR-W-L
Sindh 2nd XI: W-L-L-W-L
CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI probable playing 11s for today’s match
CEP-2XI Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
CEP-2XI Probable Playing 11
Umar Akmal (WK), Abid Ali, Gauhar Hafeez, Rizwan Hussain, Abdul Samad (C), Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Mukhtar Ahmed, Mohammad Waheed, Asad Raza, Ali Shafiq, and Mohammad Rameez.
SIN-2XI Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
SIN-2XI Probable Playing 11
Ghulam Mudassar (C), Mohammad Afzal (WK), Aarish Ali, Ammad Alam, Hasan Mohsin, Jahanzaib Sultan, Majid Asghar, Mohammad Taha Khan, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Suleman, and Shahid Mirani.
CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Umar Akmal (4 matches, 64 runs, Strike Rate: 118.51)
Akmal can prove to be the perfect pick from the wicket-keeper section in your fantasy team. He has scored 64 runs at a strike rate of 118.51 in four outings for Central Punjab 2nd XI.
Top Batter pick
Abid Ali (4 matches, 99 runs, Strike Rate: 157.14)
Ali has been consistent with the bat, scoring 99 runs at a strike rate of 157.14 in four games. He could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team for Tuesday's match.
Top All-rounder pick
Majid Asghar (4 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.64)
Although Asghar has failed to impress with the bat, he has been brilliant with his bowling. He has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 5.64 in four games.
Top Bowler pick
Ali Shafiq (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.58)
Shafiq is the leading wicket-taker for Central Punjab 2nd XI and will look to add more wickets to his tally on Tuesday. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.58 in four matches.
CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices
Umar Akmal
Akmal can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with his reliable batting and also his glovework in Tuesday's match. He has scored 64 runs at a strike rate of 118.51 in four matches.
Mohammad Taha-Khan
Taha-Khan is a top-class all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for Sindh 2nd XI. He has scored 43 runs and has scalped four wickets in four matches.
5 Must-picks with players stats for CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI match expert tips
Umar Akmal could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI match, click here!
CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Umar Akmal
Batters: Abid Ali, Rizwan-Hussain, Mohammad Suleman
All-rounders: Mohammad Taha-Khan, Ammad Alam, Majid Asghar, Haseeb ur Rehman
Bowlers: Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Waheed
CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Umar Akmal
Batters: Abid Ali, Rizwan-Hussain, Mohammad Suleman
All-rounders: Mohammad Taha-Khan, Ammad Alam, Majid Asghar, Haseeb ur Rehman
Bowlers: Arish Ali Khan, Asad Raza, Mohammad Waheed