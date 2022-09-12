CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Cricket Associations T20, Match 13

Central Punjab 2nd XI (CEP-2XI) will take on Sindh 2nd XI (SIN-2XI) in the 13th match of the Cricket Associations T20 at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday, September 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction and today's playing 11s.

Central Punjab 2nd XI are currently second in the standings, having won two out of their four matches. They lost their last match against Northern 2nd XI by 10 runs.

Sindh 2nd XI, on the other hand, have also won two out of their four matches and are fourth in the standings. They defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI by seven wickets in their last match.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Match Details

The 13th match of the Cricket Associations T20 will be played on September 13 at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The match is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI, Cricket Associations T20, Match 13

Date and Time: September 13, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Pitch Report

The track at the Iqbal Stadium is a bowling-friendly one, which will primarily assist the pacers. The batters will have to play the pacers cautiously and score later off the spinners. The team winning the toss will likely elect to bat first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 126

Average second innings score: 128

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Central Punjab 2nd XI: L-W-NR-W-L

Sindh 2nd XI: W-L-L-W-L

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

CEP-2XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CEP-2XI Probable Playing 11

Umar Akmal (WK), Abid Ali, Gauhar Hafeez, Rizwan Hussain, Abdul Samad (C), Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Mukhtar Ahmed, Mohammad Waheed, Asad Raza, Ali Shafiq, and Mohammad Rameez.

SIN-2XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SIN-2XI Probable Playing 11

Ghulam Mudassar (C), Mohammad Afzal (WK), Aarish Ali, Ammad Alam, Hasan Mohsin, Jahanzaib Sultan, Majid Asghar, Mohammad Taha Khan, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Suleman, and Shahid Mirani.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Umar Akmal (4 matches, 64 runs, Strike Rate: 118.51)

Akmal can prove to be the perfect pick from the wicket-keeper section in your fantasy team. He has scored 64 runs at a strike rate of 118.51 in four outings for Central Punjab 2nd XI.

Top Batter pick

Abid Ali (4 matches, 99 runs, Strike Rate: 157.14)

Ali has been consistent with the bat, scoring 99 runs at a strike rate of 157.14 in four games. He could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team for Tuesday's match.

Top All-rounder pick

Majid Asghar (4 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.64)

Although Asghar has failed to impress with the bat, he has been brilliant with his bowling. He has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 5.64 in four games.

Top Bowler pick

Ali Shafiq (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.58)

Shafiq is the leading wicket-taker for Central Punjab 2nd XI and will look to add more wickets to his tally on Tuesday. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.58 in four matches.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Umar Akmal

Akmal can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with his reliable batting and also his glovework in Tuesday's match. He has scored 64 runs at a strike rate of 118.51 in four matches.

Mohammad Taha-Khan

Taha-Khan is a top-class all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for Sindh 2nd XI. He has scored 43 runs and has scalped four wickets in four matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Asad Raza 5 wickets in 4 matches Ali Shafiq 5 wickets in 4 matches Rizwan-Hussain 102 runs in 4 matches Majid Asghar 3 wickets in 4 matches Mohammad Umar 4 wickets in 4 matches

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI match expert tips

Umar Akmal could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head to Head League

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction - Cricket Association T20

Wicketkeeper: Umar Akmal

Batters: Abid Ali, Rizwan-Hussain, Mohammad Suleman

All-rounders: Mohammad Taha-Khan, Ammad Alam, Majid Asghar, Haseeb ur Rehman

Bowlers: Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Waheed

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction - Cricket Association T20

Wicketkeeper: Umar Akmal

Batters: Abid Ali, Rizwan-Hussain, Mohammad Suleman

All-rounders: Mohammad Taha-Khan, Ammad Alam, Majid Asghar, Haseeb ur Rehman

Bowlers: Arish Ali Khan, Asad Raza, Mohammad Waheed

