CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PCB Cricket Associations T20, Match 26

Central Punjab 2nd XI (CEP-2XI) will lock horns with Sindh 2nd XI (SIN-2XI) in the 26th match of PCB Cricket Associations T20 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Wednesday, September 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Central Punjab 2nd XI have won three out of their eight matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last game against Southern Punjab 2nd XI by 11 runs. Sindh 2nd XI, on the other hand, are atop the standings, having won five out of their nine matches. They won their last fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 44 runs.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Match Details, PCB Cricket Associations T20

The 26th match of the PCB Cricket Associations T20 will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Wednesday, September 21. The match is set to take place at 02:30 PM IST.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI, Cricket Associations T20, Match 26

Date and Time: 21st September 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Pitch Report

The track at the Iqbal Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. While the pacers could find some help early on, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. Two out of the last three matches played here have been won by the teams bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (previous tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 141

Average second-innings score: 123

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Form Guide (Previous Matches)

CEP-2XI: L-W-L-L-L

SIN-2XI: W-T-T-W-W

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

CEP-2XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

CEP-2XI Probable Playing 11

Mukhtar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Abid Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Arsalan Arshad, Junaid Ali, Mohammad Waheed, Sadaqat Ali, Ali Shafiq, Salman Mirza, Asad Raza.

SIN-2XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SIN-2XI Probable Playing 11

Jahanzaib Sultan, Ammad Alam, Mohammad Taha Khan, Mohammad Suleman, Rizwan Mehmood, Hasan Mohsin, Aaliyan Mehmood, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Afzal, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Umar.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Afzal (9 matches, 121 runs, Strike Rate: 153.16)

Afzal has been a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter, smashing 121 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 153.16.

Top Batter Pick

Hasan Mohsin (9 matches, 127 runs, Strike Rate: 116.51)

Mohsin has scored a total of 127 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 116.51. He could prove to be a great utility pick on Wednesday.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Taha Khan (9 matches, 146 runs and 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 82.02 and Economy Rate: 6.04)

Taha has been regularly contributing with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 146 runs and also picked up 11 wickets in nine matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Asad Raza (8 matches, 12 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.15)

Raza has been one of the top bowlers in the tournament so far, having scalped 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.15. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Mohammad Taha Khan

Taha has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament, making effective contributions on all fronts, including fielding.

Hasan Mohsin

Mohsin has been performing well throughout the tournament. He has been contributing equally with both the bat and ball and can lead your fantasy team.

5 Must-pick players with stats for CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Asad Raza 12 wickets in 8 matches Mohammad Taha Khan 146 runs and 11 wickets in 9 matches Ali Shafiq 10 wickets in 8 matches Hasan Mohsin 127 runs in 9 matches Mohammad Waheed 9 wickets in 8 matches

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI match expert tips

Mohammad Taha Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI.

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head to Head League

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 26, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Afzal

Batters: Abdul Samad, Abid Ali, Mohammad Suleman, Hasan Mohsin (c)

All-rounders: Mukhtar Ahmed, Ammad Alam, Mohammad Taha Khan (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammad Waheed, Asad Raza, Arish Ali Khan

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

CEP-2XI vs SIN-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 26, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Afzal

Batters: Abdul Samad, Abid Ali, Hasan Mohsin (vc)

All-rounders: Mukhtar Ahmed, Ammad Alam, Mohammad Taha Khan (c), Jahanzaib Sultan

Bowlers: Asad Raza, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Umar

