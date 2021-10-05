CES vs AMD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Cyprus Eagles will take on the Amdocs CC in the 35th & 36th match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus on October 5 at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

The Cyprus Eagles are placed in sixth spot in the ECS-T10 points table with two victories and four defeats. They lost their previous game against the Caps and will be aiming to climb up the charts with a win in this game.

Amdocs CC haven’t been up to the mark in this tournament, losing seven of their eight games. They are struggling to find their rhythm in this tournament and are eager to grab a win.

The Amdocs will have to up their game if they want to stay alive in the tournament.

CES vs AMD Probable Playing 11 Today

Cyprus Eagles

Naseer Ahmed (WK), Murali Alanki (C), Jawad Shah, Bilal Muhammad, Charan Nalluri, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala

Amdocs CC

Vinayak Chincholkar, Preetaj Deol (WK), Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Saurabh Panghal, Pankaj Parvesh, Chaitas Shah, Rahul Shukla (C), Giridhar Singh, Hitesh Thadani, Akash Verma

Match Details

Match: CES vs AMD, ECS-T10 Cyprus

Date and Time: October 5, 9.30 pm & October 6, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The surface at Limassol's Ypsonas Cricket Ground off late has been beneficial to bowlers. The pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it harder to bat.

In the past two matches played here, the average first-innings score has been approximately 110 runs. The side that wins the toss should bat first and try to put up a large total.

Today’s CES vs AMD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Preetaj Deol: Deol is a good option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been decent with the bat while being crucial behind the stumps.

Batters

Umar Shah: Umar is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 88 runs and has also chipped in with two wickets so far in the tournament.

Girdhar Singh: Girdhar hasn’t performed with the bat so far but has picked up two wickets in the last three matches. He could prove to be crucial in this game.

All-rounders

Jawad Ali-Shah: Jawad has been an excellent all-rounder for the Eagles. He has scored 163 runs and has also picked up seven wickets in six games.

Vimal Khanduri: Vimal can contribute in both aspects of the game. He has scored 106 runs and has also grabbed 11 wickets in eight matches.

Bowlers

Pankaj Parvesh: Pankaj is a safe option in the bowling department. He has performed decently in both departments scoring 92 runs and also picking up two wickets in six matches.

Bilal Muhammad: Bilal is a dependable bowler and has the ability to pick up vital wickets. He could prove to be a match-winner in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in CES vs AMD Dream11 prediction team

Jawad Ali Shah: 557 points

Vimal Khanduri: 511 points

Hitesh Thadani: 314 points

Pankaj Parvesh: 206 points

Umar Shah: 204 points

Important stats for CES vs AMD Dream11 prediction team

Jawad Ali Shah: 6 matches, 163 runs & 7 wickets

Vimal Khanduri: 8 matches, 106 runs & 11 wickets

Hitesh Thadani: 8 matches, 92 runs & 5 wickets

Pankaj Parvesh: 6 matches, 92 runs & 2 wickets

Umar Shah: 6 matches, 88 runs & 2 wickets

CES vs AMD Dream11 Prediction Today

CES vs AMD Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Preetaj Deol, Chaitas Shah, Umar Shah, Girdhar Singh, Akash Verma-I, Rajashekar Poluri, Vimal Khanduri, Jawad Ali-Shah, Murari Alanki, Bilal Muhammad, Pankaj Parvesh

Captain: Jawad Ali-Shah Vice-Captain: Pankaj Parvesh

CES vs AMD Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Preetaj Deol, Manikanta Ranimekala, Umar Shah, Girdhar Singh, Akash Verma-I, Hithesh Thadani, Vimal Khanduri, Jawad Ali-Shah, Rahul Shukla, Bilal Muhammad, Pankaj Parvesh

Captain: Vimal Khanduri Vice-Captain: Umar Shah.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar