CES vs AMD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report 

Cyprus Eagles will take on Amdocs CC in the 25th and 26th match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus on 22nd and 23rd October at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Cyprus Eagles are currently placed in fifth spot in the points table having won three of their four games. They have been in decent form and will aim to grab another victory in this battle to climb up the table.

Amdocs CC, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore standings having lost all four of their games. They haven't had an ideal start to this tournament and will be looking forward to winning this match and registering their first win.

CES vs AMD Probable Playing 11 Today

Cyprus Eagles

Manikanta Ranimekala (C), Naseer Ahmed (WK), Ranjith Nerella, Umar Shah, Suresh Kumar, Jawad Ali Shah, Rajasekhar Poluri, Srinivas Angarekkala, Amit Patel, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Sekhar Muttamsetti.

Amdocs CC

Preetaj Deol (C & WK), Chaitas Shah, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Vinod Sawant, Gaurav Sagwan, Gaurav Gupta, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani, Saurabh Panghal, Pankaj Parvesh, Avinash Rane.

Match Details

Match: Cyprus Eagles vs Amdocs CC, ECS T10-Cyprus Encore

Date and Time: 22nd October, 9.30 PM IST & 23rd October, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol generally favors the batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to play their shots. A total of around 110 could prove to be challenging on this ground.

The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

Today’s CES vs AMD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Preetaj Deol: Preetaj Deol is a safe option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been decent with the bat and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batters

Umar Shah: Umar has been performing consistently in this tournament. He has had an impact on both sides of the game, scoring 200 runs and taking five wickets.

Srikanth Komiripalepu: Srikanth has not been up to the mark in this contest, having scored just 112 runs so far. However, he is expected to shine in this match.

All-rounders

Jawad Ali Shah: Jawad is a standout performer from the Eagles. He has smashed 441 runs and has also scalped 12 wickets in 12 games.

Vimal Khanduri: Vimal is a good option in the all-rounder department. He has contributed to both aspects of the game, scoring 276 runs and also chipping in 12 wickets so far.

Bowlers

Tirupathi Sandireddy: Tirupathi has bowled well so far in the tournament. He is expected to play a match-winning role in this game.

Pankaj Parvesh: Pankaj is a decent option from the bowling department. He is a reliable bowler and can also contribute handy runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in CES vs AMD Dream11 prediction team

Jawad Ali Shah: 1262 points

Vimal Khanduri: 872 points

Umar Shah: 528 points

Pankaj Parvesh: 456 points

Srikanth Komiripalepu: 220 points

Important stats for CES vs AMD Dream11 prediction team

Jawad Ali Shah: 16 matches, 441 runs, 12 wickets

Vimal Khanduri: 16 matches, 276 runs, 12 wickets

Umar Shah: 14 matches, 200 runs

Pankaj Parvesh: 12 matches, 6 wickets

Srikanth Komiripalepu: 16 matches, 112 runs

CES vs AMD Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Preetaj Deol, Umar Shah, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Jawad Ali Shah, Vimal Khanduri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Pankaj Parvesh, Chaitas Shah, Naseer Ahmed, Vinod Sawant, Sekhar Muttamsetti.

Captain: Jawad Ali Shah Vice-Captain: Vimal Khanduri

Fantasy Suggestion 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Preetaj Deol, Umar Shah, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Jawad Ali Shah, Vimal Khanduri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Pankaj Parvesh, Ranjith Nerella, Suresh Kumar, Gaurav Sagwan, Avinash Rane.

Captain: Pankaj Parvesh Vice-Captain: Tirupathi Sandireddy

