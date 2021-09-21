CES vs BCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

In the 11th and 12th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus, Cyprus will be facing the Black Caps at Limassol's Ypsonas Cricket Ground on September 20.

In the ECS T10 Cyprus season, the Eagles comfortably won their first two matches against the Sri Lankan Lions but lost the next two games to Nicosia Tigers.

They were the runners-up in the last edition losing to Riyaan CC in the finals and will be looking to clinch the title as they are currently in second position in the points table with four points.

The Rajwinder Brar-led side are currently in fifth position as they lost their opening match to Nicosia Tigers by five wickets. However, they tasted success in the next match by defeating them by eight wickets.

They have two points from the two matches played and would like to continue the momentum they have gained from the last match.

CES vs BCP Probable Playing 11 Today

Cyprus Eagles CTL: Umar Shah, Jawad Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Bilal Muhammad, Murali Alanki (c), Manikanta Ranimekala, Michalis Kyriacou, Charan Nalluri, Ranjith Nerella (wk), Tirupathi Sandireddy.

Black Caps: Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Jeevan Kumar, Pawandeep, Rajwinder Brar (c), Ram Haritwal, Ashish Bam (wk), Madhukar Madasu, Qasim Anwar, Resham Singh, Umar Farooq.

Match Details

CES vs BCP, ECS Cyprus

Date and Time: September 21, 09:30 PM IST, September 22, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground assists batters as they will be able to clear the ground easily.

While pacers do not get much help, the spinners will be able to extract turn from the pitch. Thus, one can expect a high-scoring affair between both the teams.

Today’s CES vs BCP Dream11 match top picks

Batters

Rajasekhar Poluri: The Eagles’ batter has been in consistent form throughout the tournament. He has made 85 runs so far, with a quickfire 17 in the last match.

Umar Shah: The middle-order batter proved his skills by playing an explosive knock in the last match. He scored 22 runs which was laced with three maximums.

All-rounders

Jawad Ali-Shah: The all-rounder is in excellent form with the bat as he is the highest run-getter for the Eagles with 141 runs to his credit. He has also taken five wickets from four matches.

Waqas Akhtar: Waqas has been an important player for the Black Caps as he has scored 35 runs and taken three wickets in the tournament.

Bowlers

Qasim Anwar: The right-arm fast bowler has led his side from the front with four wickets, including a three-wicket haul in the first match against the Nicosia Tigers.

Umar Farooq: Playing for the Black Caps, the bowler has taken three wickets this season. His two wickets in the last match were instrumental in helping the team win against the Nicosia Tigers.

Top 5 best players to pick in CES vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Jawad Ali-Shah: 440 points

Rajasekhar Poluri: 181 points

Waqas Akhtar: 173 points

Qasim Anwar: 169 points

Umar Shah: 147 points

Important stats for CES vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Jawad Ali-Shah: 4 matches, 141 runs and 5 wickets

Rajasekhar Poluri: 4 matches, 85 runs

Waqas Akhtar: 2 matches, 35 runs and 3 wickets

Qasim Anwar: 2 matches, 4 wickets

Umar Shah: 4 matches, 53 runs and 2 wickets

CES vs BCP Dream11 Prediction Today

CES vs BCP Dream11 Prediction Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ashish Bam(WK), Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala, Atta Ullah, Umar Shah, Jawad Ali-Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala, Waqas Akhtar, Qasim Anwar, Charan Nalluri, Umar Farooq.

Captain: Jawad Ali-Shah, Vice-Captain: Waqas Akhtar

CES vs BCP Dream11 Prediction Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ashish Bam(WK), Rajasekhar Poluri, Umar Shah, Ram Haritwal, Jeevan Kumar, Srinivas Angarekkala, Michalis Kyriacou, Rajwinder Brar, Qasim Anwar, Bilal Muhammad-I, Resham Singh.

Captain: Rajasekhar Poluri, Vice-Captain: Umar Shah.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar