CES vs BCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Encore Matches 11 & 12

The Cyprus Eagles (CES) will take on the Black Caps (BCP) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus Encore matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Friday.

Cyprus Eagles have won their first two ECS T10 Cyprus Encore matches and are currently placed in fourth spot in the points table. They beat the Nicosia Tigers by six wickets in their last outing. The Black Caps, on the other hand, have lost their first two matches and currently find themselves sixth in the ECS T10 Cyprus Encore standings. They lost their last match against Nicosia Tigers by 10 wickets.

CES vs BCP Probable Playing 11 Today

CES XI

Manikanta Ranimekala (C), Srinivas Angarekkala, Naseer Ahmed (WK), Rajasekhar Poluri, Charan Nalluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Ranjith Nerella, Umar Shah, Jawad Shah, Amit Patel.

BCP XI

Rajwinder Brar (C), Waqas Akhtar, Pawandeep (WK), Kulwinder Singh, Hardeep Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Resham Singh, Parminder Singh, Rajinder Nadania, Umar Farooq, Atta Ullah.

Match Details

CES vs BCP, Matches 11 and 12, ECS T10 Cyprus Encore

Date and Time: 15th October 2021, 09:30 PM IST and 16th October 2021, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is a sporting one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers will find some movement early on with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option at the venue. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played on this ground is 94 runs.

Today’s CES vs BCP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Naseer Ahmed: Ahmed has been in decent form with the bat in the ECS T10 Cyprus Encore, scoring 27 runs at a strike rate of 112.50.

Batters

Pawandeep: Pawandeep has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Black Caps. He has scored 33 runs at a strike rate of 150 in two matches.

Hardeep Singh: Singh has been in great touch with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Cyprus Encore. He has scored 21 runs while also picking up two wickets in two matches.

All-rounders

Jawad Shah: Shah has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ECS T10 Cyprus Encore. He has scored 52 runs at an outstanding strike rate of close to 193 and also picked up a wicket in two matches.

Tejwinder Singh: Singh can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday. He has scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 168.42 in two outings.

Bowlers

Tirupathi Sandireddy: Sandireddy has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 in two matches and is the Cyprus Eagles' leading wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Cyprus Encore.

Parminder Singh: Singh is a top-quality bowler who can pick up wickets at regular intervals. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in CES vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Jawad Shah (CES) – 1085 points

Waqas Akhtar (BCP) – 881 points

Atta Ullah (BCP) – 664 points

Rajasekhar Poluri (CES) – 578 points

Umar Shah (CES) – 482 points

Important Stats for CES vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Jawad Shah: 52 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR – 192.59 and ER – 6.00

Srinivas Angarekkala: 44 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR – 133.33 and ER – 10.66

Pawandeep: 33 runs in 2 matches; SR – 150.00

Tirupathi Sandireddy: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER – 4.50

Hardeep Singh: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER – 15.00

CES vs BCP Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cyprus Encore)

CES vs BCP Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cyprus Encore

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseer Ahmed, Atta Ullah, Umar Shah, Pawandeep, Tejwinder Singh, Jawad Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala, Waqas Akhtar, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Parminder Singh.

Captain: Jawad Shah. Vice-captain: Waqas Akhtar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseer Ahmed, Umar Shah, Hardeep Singh, Pawandeep, Rajasekhar Poluri, Jawad Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala, Waqas Akhtar, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Parminder Singh.

Captain: Waqas Akhtar. Vice-captain: Jawad Shah.

Edited by Samya Majumdar