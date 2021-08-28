CES vs LIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women's Regional T20 Match

The Central Sparks (CES) will lock horns with the Lightning (LIG) in a Group A fixture of the English Women's Regional T20 at the County Ground in Worcester on Saturday.

The Central Sparks have won two out of their four English Women's Regional T20 matches and are currently placed in third spot in Group A. They beat the Southern Vipers by six wickets in their last match. Lightning, on the other hand, have lost all four of their four matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group A standings. They fell short of 28 runs in their last English Women's Regional T20 match against the South East Stars.

CES vs LIG Probable Playing 11 Today

CES XI

Eve Jones (C), Marie Kelly, Chloe Hill (WK), Milly Home, Gwenan Davies, Thea Brookes, Ria Fackrell, Clare Boycott, Issy Wong, Georgia Davies, Hannah Baker.

LIG XI

Kirstie Gordon (C), Sonia Odedra, Abigail Freeborn (WK), Bethany Harmer, Lucy Higham, Teresa Graves, Shachi Pai, Sophie Munro, Nancy Harman, Grace Ballinger, Yvonne Graves.

Match Details

CES vs LIG, Group A, English Women's Regional T20

Date and Time: 28th August 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Worcester.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Worcester has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths as there is no room for error on this ground. Chasing should be the preferred option as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the teams batting second. The average first-innings score in the last couple of matches played at the venue is 170 runs.

Today’s CES vs LIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abigail Freeborn: Freeborn has been in great touch with the bat so far this season. She has scored 102 runs at a strike rate of 102.00 in four matches and is also the leading run-scorer for the Lightning in the English Women's Regional T20.

Batters

Evelyn Jones: Jones has scored 129 runs at a strike rate of close to 100 while also picking up three wickets in four matches. She would be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Marie Kelly: Kelly is coming off a solid performance in the last game wherein she mustered a sweet century (100*). She is a quality batter who can play a big knock in today's match.

All-rounders

Sonia Odedra: Odedra has impressed everyone with her all-around performances so far this season. She has scored 37 runs and also picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.41 in four matches.

Emily Arlott: Arlott can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Saturday. She has scored 31 runs while picking up a wicket in three outings.

Bowlers

Georgia Davies: Davies has bowled exceptionally well so far this season. She has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of just 4.58 in three matches. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can take wickets at regular intervals for her side.

Sophie Munro: Munro has picked up five wickets while also scoring 48 runs at a strike rate of 123.07 in four matches. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in CES vs LIG Dream11 prediction team

Georgia Davies (CES) - 296 points

Eve Jones (CES) - 270 points

Sophie Munro (LIG) - 239 points

Marie Kelly (CES) - 226 points

Abigail Freeborn (LIG) - 187 points

Important Stats for CES vs LIG Dream11 prediction team

Eve Jones: 129 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 98.47 and ER - 6.54

Sophie Munro: 48 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 123.07 and ER - 6.84

Georgia Davies: 8 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 4.58

Marie Kelly: 139 runs in 4 matches; SR - 128.70

Abigail Freeborn: 102 runs in 4 matches; SR - 102.00

CES vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Today

CES vs LIG Dream11 Prediction - English Women's Regional T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abigail Freeborn, Marie Kelly, Eve Jones, Bethany Harmer, Sonia Odedra, Teresa Graves, Ria Fackrell, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Issy Wong, Georgia Davies.

Captain: Eve Jones. Vice-captain: Sonia Odedra.

CES vs LIG Dream11 Prediction - English Women's Regional T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abigail Freeborn, Marie Kelly, Eve Jones, Shachi Pai, Sonia Odedra, Teresa Graves, Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Issy Wong, Georgia Davies.

Captain: Eve Jones. Vice-captain: Marie Kelly.

