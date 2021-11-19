CES vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Matches 39 and 40

Cyprus Eagles (CES) will take on Limassol Zalmi (LIZ) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus on Friday.

The Cyprus Eagles have played 10 ECS T10 Cyprus matches so far, winning four times. They are currently fifth in the standings with eight points to their name. Limassol Zalmi have also won four out of their 10 ECS T10 Cyprus games. They are just above Cyprus Eagles in the points table owing to having a better net run rate.

CES vs LIZ Probable Playing 11 Today

CES XI

Srinivas Angarekkala, Manikanta Ranimekala (c), Rajasekhar Poluri, Naseer Ahmed (wk), Naresh Kumar, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Suresh Kumar, Muddula Srikanth, Amit Patel, Ashu, Prasada Reddy

LIZ XI

Umar Shah, Jawad Ali-Shah, Murtaza Khan (c), Syed Zia, Arshad Khan, Muhammad Fazil, Hassan Shah, Numan Munir (wk), Hasher Ullah, Naveed Ahmed, Imran Khan

Match Details

CES vs LIZ, ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Matches 39 and 40

Date and Time: 19th November, 2021, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus

Pitch Report

The surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus is expected to favor the batters as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. With the boundaries also being short, the ground can host several high-scoring encounters.

Today’s CES vs LIZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Shah is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter who is a great choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. Shah has amassed 224 runs at an average of 28 in the ECS T10 Cyprus.

Batter

M Ranimekala has been among the standout players for the Cyprus Eagles, having scored 133 runs and picked up six wickets in the tournament so far.

All-rounders

J Ali Shah is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your CES vs LIZ Dream11 fantasy side. With 297 runs at an average of 42.42 and a strike rate of 228.46, he’s the fifth-highest scorer in the ECS T10 Cyprus. Ali Shah has also picked up eight wickets.

R Poluri is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the ECS T10 Cyprus, having scored 275 runs at a strike rate of 206.76. Poluri also has eight scalps to his name.

Bowler

M Srikanth’s bowling has left opposition batters bamboozled in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has picked up four wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in CES vs LIZ Dream11 prediction team

J Ali Shah (LIZ) – 828 points

R Poluri (CES) – 774 points

U Shah (LIZ) – 533 points

N Kumar (CES) – 474 points

M Ranimekala (CES) – 439 points

Important stats for CES vs LIZ Dream11 prediction team

J Ali Shah: 297 runs and 8 wickets

R Poluri: 275 runs and 8 wickets

U Shah: 224 runs and 2 wickets

N Kumar: 67 runs and 11 wickets

M Ranimekala: 133 runs and 6 wickets

CES vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cyprus)

CES vs LIZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Cyprus

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Shah, M Ranimekala, T Sandireddy, M Khan, J Ali-Shah, R Poluri, N Kumar, S Angarekkala, M Srikanth, S Zia, H Ullah

Captain: J Ali-Shah. Vice-captain: R Poluri

CES vs LIZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Cyprus

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Shah, N Ahmed, M Ranimekala, T Sandireddy, M Khan, J Ali-Shah, R Poluri, N Kumar, M Srikanth, S Zia, H Ullah

Captain: M Ranimekala. Vice-captain: U Shah

