CES vs NCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11s and Pitch Report 

Cyprus Eagles will take on the Nicosia Tigers in the ninth and tenth matches of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore on Friday at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

The Eagles will be playing their first match of the ECS T10- Cyprus Encore. They were in great form in the first phase and will look to maintain that momentum in this game.

Nicosia Tigers, meanwhile, are in top spot in the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore points table, winning three of their six games. They won their previous game against the Fighters, and will look to grab another victory to maintain their top spot.

CES vs NCT Probable Playing 11s

Cyprus Eagles

Manikanta Ranimekala (C), Naseer Ahmed (WK), Ranjith Nerella, Umar Shah, Suresh Kumar, Jawad Ali Shah, Rajasekhar Poluri, Srinivas Angarekkala, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Charan Nalluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti.

Nicosia Tigers CC

Faysal Mia (C), Mehamood Zeeshan (WK), Shahid Alam, Roman Mazumder, Neeraj Tiwari, Sakhawat Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Rashidul Hasan, Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hassan.

CES vs NCT Match Details

Match: Cyprus Eagles vs Nicosia Tigers, ECS T10-Cyprus Encore.

Date and Time: 14th October, 9.30 PM IST & 15th October, 12.00 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol generally assists the batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to play their shots. A total of around 120 could prove to be a challenging one at this ground. The team winning the toss should look to bat first, and put up a big total on the board.

Today’s CES vs NCT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mehamood Zeeshan: He is a decent option from the wicketkeeper section. He has the ability to play big shots, and can also contribute behind the stumps.

Batters

Roman Mazumder: He has been in excellent form with the bat, scoring 335 runs in 19 games, and has also been handy with the ball, taking six wickets.

Umar Shah: He has been performing consistently. He has had an impact with both bat and ball, scoring 195 runs and taking four wickets.

All-rounders

Iftekar Jaman: He has been a standout performer for the Tigers. He has smashed 197 runs, and has also taken 15 wickets in the tournament.

Jawad Ali Shah: He has been a standout performer for the Eagles. He has smashed 288 runs, and has also grabbed 11 wickets in 12 games.

Bowlers

Tomal Aminul: He has bowled brilliantly so far, picking up 14 wickets. He could be a key player in these matches.

Tirupathi Sandireddy: He has bowled exceptionally well in the last few games, taking wickets in every match. He could prove to be a match-winner in these games.

Five best players to pick in CES vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Iftekar Jaman: 990 points

Jawad Ali Shah: 955 points

Roman Mazumder: 710 points

Tomal Aminul: 642 points

Anowar Hossain: 593 points.

* points carried forward from ECS T10 Cyprus to ECS T10 Cyprus Encore

Key stats for CES vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Iftekar Jaman: 19 matches, 197 runs, 15 wickets.

Jawad Ali Shah: 12 matches, 288 runs, 11 wickets.

Roman Mazumder: 19 matches, 335 runs, 6 wickets.

Tomal Aminul: 19 matches, 14 wickets.

Anowar Hossain: 19 matches, 109 runs, 12 wickets.

CES vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Today

CES vs NCT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehamood Zeeshan, Naseer Ahmed, Roman Mazumder, Umar Shah, Sakhawat Hossain, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Jawad Ali Shah, Tomal Aminul, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Faysal Mia.

Captain: Jawad Ali Shah. Vice-Captain: Iftekar Jaman.

CES vs NCT Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehamood Zeeshan, Roman Mazumder, Neeraj Tiwari, Umar Shah, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Jawad Ali Shah, Tomal Aminul, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Charan Nalluri, Jahid Hassan.

Captain: Roman Mazumder. Vice-Captain: Umar Shah.

