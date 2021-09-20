CES vs NCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Cyprus Eagles will take on Nicosia Tigers in the 9th and 10th match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus on 19 September at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Cyprus Eagles are presently ranked first in the ECS points table. They are in great form and will aim to maintain their momentum in this game.

On the other hand, we have Nicosia Tigers who were beaten in the previous game by the Caps. They will look to bounce back and climb up the charts with a win in this encounter.

CES vs NCT Probable Playing 11 Today

Cyprus Eagles

Naseer Ahmed (wk), Murali Alanki (c), Jawad Shah, Michalis Kyriacou, Bilal Muhammad, Charan Nalluri, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala

Nicosia Tigers

Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Rashidul Hassan, Abid Ali (WK), Iftekar Jaman, Mehedi Hasan, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hossain, Faysal Mia, Tomal Aminul

Match Details

CES vs NCT, ECS-T10 Cyprus

Date and Time: 20th September, 09:30 pm & 21st September 12:00 am IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards in today's ECS clash. While batting might be easy here, the spinners should get some turn in the middle overs which will keep the batsman on their toes.

The team that wins the toss will probably choose to bat first.

Today’s CES vs NCT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abid Ali: Ali is a decent option from the wicket-keeper section. He has the ability to play big shots and can also contribute behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Rajashekar Poluri: Poluri has been decent in his previous games. He is a consistent batsman who has the potential to score big.

Mehedi Hasan: Hasan is a reliable batsman and can score good runs with his bat. He can also contribute with the ball and chip in with some wickets.

All-rounders

Jawad Ali Shah: Jawad is a must-pick in the all-rounder department. He has scored 77 runs and also picked up four wickets in this tournament.

Anowar Hossain: Anowar is another good option from the all-rounder section. He has scalped two wickets in two matches and is also handy with the bat.

Bowlers

Bilal Hussain: Bilal will be a key bowler for the Tigers. He has the ability to bowl at a genuine pace and can also deceive the batters with his variations.

Charan Nalluri: Charan will be a safe option in the bowling section. Although he hasn’t picked up a wicket, he has an excellent economy rate.

Top 5 best players to pick in CES vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Rajashekhar Poluri(CES)- 120 points

Jawad Ali Shah (CES)- 291 points

Bilal Hossain (NCT)- 75 points

Anowar Hossain (NCT)- 106 points

Iftekar Jaman (NCT)- 83 points

Important stats for CES vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Jawad Ali Shah: 2 matches, 77 runs & 4 wickets

Rajashekhar Poluri: 2 matches, 67 runs

Anowar Hossain: 2 matches, 20 runs & 2 wickets

Iftekar Jaman: 2 matches, 2 wickets

Umar Shah: 2 matches, 31 runs, 1 wicket

CES vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Today

CES vs NCT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abid Ali, Mehedi Hassan, Roman Mazumder, Rajashekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala, Anowar Hossain, Rashidul Hasan, Jawad Ali-Shah, Charan Nalluri, Bilal Hussain, Bilal Muhammad-I

Captain: Anowar Hossain Vice-Captain: Rajashekhar Poluri

CES vs NCT Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abid Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Umar Shah, Rajashekhar Poluri, Mehedi Hassan, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Jawad Ali-Shah, Charan Nalluri, Bilal Hussain, Tomal Aminul

Captain: Jawad Ali Shah Vice-Captain: Bilal Hussain

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee