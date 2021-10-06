CES vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Cyprus Eagles CTL will take on Nicosia XI Fighters CC in the 37th & 38th match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus on October 06 at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

The Cyprus Eagles are ranked fifth in the ECS-T10 points table with four wins and as many losses. They won their previous two games against the Amdocs CC and will be aiming to maintain their winning streak in this match.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC have not been up to the mark in this tournament having lost seven of their eight games. They are in desperate need of a victory and will have to punch above their weight to come out on top.

CES vs NFCC Probable Playing 11 Today

Cyprus Eagles

Naseer Ahmed (WK), Jawad Shah, Suresh Kumar, Charan Nalluri, Ranjith Nerella, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala (C), Tirupathi Sandireddy, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Noori Chowdhury(C & WK), Kamran Ahmad, Saikat Al Amin, Kamrul Mahmud, Sahidur Chowdhury, Abul Khayer, Mahamudul Sajib, Parvez Miah, Munnah Rahman, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Abdus Shukur

Match Details

Match: CES vs NFCC, ECS-T10 Cyprus

Date and Time: October 06, 9.30 pm & October 07, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The surface at Limassol's Ypsonas Cricket Ground is ideal for batting, with minimal support for the bowlers. The pacers might get the ball moving initially, but batters will mostly relish the ball coming onto the willow nicely.

A score in excess of 110 will be a challenging one.

Today’s CES vs NFCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Noori Chowdhury: Noori is a safe option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been decent with the bat and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batters

Umar Shah: Umar has been a consistent batter for the Eagles. He has contributed to both aspects of the game, scoring 166 runs and grabbing two wickets.

Munnah Raman: Munnah failed to deliver in the last two games. However, he is a talented batter and can be crucial in this game.

All-rounders

Jawad Ali-Shah: Jawad is a brilliant all-rounder from the Eagles. He has hammered 199 runs and has also picked up 10 wickets in eight matches.

Abdullah Al Tasmin: Tasmin can contribute to both elements of the game. He has scored 145 runs so far in the tournament and is expected to deliver once again.

Bowlers

Monirul Islam: Monirul is a good option in the bowling department. He has picked up six wickets in seven games and will be looking to add more to his kitty.

Sekhar Muttamsetti: Sekhar has been decent with the ball this tournament. He can prove to be a key bowler for the Eagles in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in CES vs NFCC Dream11 prediction team

Jawad Ali Shah: 739 points

Rajashekar Poluri: 374 points

Abdullah Al Tasmin: 339 points

Umar Shah: 333 points

Monirul Islam: 244 points

Important stats for CES vs NFCC Dream11 prediction team

Jawad Ali Shah: 8 matches, 199 runs & 10 wickets

Umar Shah: 8 matches, 166 runs & 2 wickets

Rajashekar Poluri: 8 matches, 186 runs

Abdullah Al Tasmin: 8 matches, 145 runs

Monirul Islam: 7 matches, 6 wickets

CES vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction Today

CES vs NFCC Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Noori Chowdhury, Kamrul Mahmud, Mahamadul Sajib, Umar Shah, Munnah Rahman, Jawad Ali-Shah, Rajashekar Poluri, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Monirul Islam, Saikat Al Amin

Captain: Jawad Ali-Shah Vice-Captain: Munnah Rahman

CES vs NFCC Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Noori Chowdhury, Kamran Ahmed, Umar Shah, Munnah Rahman, Jawad Ali-Shah, Rajashekar Poluri, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Parvez Miah, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Monirul Islam, Sahidur Chowdhury

Captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin Vice-Captain: Umar Shah.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar