CES vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

The Cyprus Eagles will be up against Nicosia Fighters CC in the 37th and 38th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus Encore on Thursday at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Cyprus Eagles are in third spot in the ECS T10 points table, with five wins and as many losses. They are in decent form, and will look to register another victory in the tournament.

Nicosia Fighters CC, meanwhile, are fifth in the points table, with three wins and five defeats. They haven't been at their best in this tournament, and need a win to climb up the points table.

CES vs NFCC Probable Playing XIs

Cyprus Eagles

Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala (C), Charan Nalluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Ranjith Nerella, Suresh Kumar, Naseer Ahmed (WK), Deepak Kumar, Amit Patel.

Nicosia Fighters CC

Abdullah Al Tasmin, Noori Chowdhury, Parvez Miah (WK), Abdus Shukur, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmad, Ramjan Hossain, Mahamudul Sajib, Saikat Al Amin, Saurav Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: CES vs NFCC, ECS T10 Cyprus Encore.

Date and Time: 28th October, 9.30 PM & 29th October 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol generally favours the batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to play their shots. A total of around 100 could prove to be challenging one on this ground.

Today's CES vs NFCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Naseer Ahmed: He is a safe option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been in excellent touch with the bat, and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batters

Kamran Ahmed: He has been in good touch so far, scoring crucial runs as well as picking up three wickets. He could fetch you points in both departments.

Manikanta Ranimekala: He has been a reliable batter for the Eagles. He can play the big shots, and can also contribute with the ball.

All-rounders

Abdullah Al Tasmin: He has been a key batting all-rounder for the Fighters. He has smashed 483 runs so far in this tournament, and will look to add more to his tally.

Rajashekar Poluri: He is a safe choice in the all-rounder category. He has scored 395 runs in the tournament, while also making decent contributions with the ball.

Bowlers

Tirupathi Sandireddy: He is a decent option from the bowling department. He has picked up 14 wickets, and can also contribute handy runs with the bat. He could be a key player in this game.

Saurav Ahmed: He is a safe pick in the bowling section. He has chipped in with eight wickets so far, and will look forward to adding more to his kitty.

Five best players to pick in CES vs NFCC Dream11 prediction team

Abdullah Al Tasmin: 1009 points.

Rajashekhar Poluri: 884 points.

Srinivas Angarekkala: 713 points.

Tirupathi Sandireddy: 573 points.

Munnah Rahman: 529 points.

Key stats for CES vs NFCC Dream11 prediction team

Abdullah Al Tasmin: 16 matches, 483 runs.

Rajashekhar Poluri: 22 matches, 395 runs, 3 wickets.

Srinivas Angarekkala: 22 matches, 216 runs, 11 wickets.

Tirupathi Sandireddy: 18 matches, 14 wickets.

Munnah Rahman: 20 matches, 142 runs, 7 wickets.

CES vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction Today

CES vs NFCC Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseer Ahmed, Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmed, Manikanta Ranimekala, Abdullah Tasmin, Rajashekhar Poluri, Srinivas Angarekkala, Saurav Ahmed, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Saikat Al Amin.

Captain: Rajashekar Poluri; Vice-Captain: Kamran Ahmed.

CES vs NFCC Dream11 Team - 2 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseer Ahmed, Alvi Chowdhury, Munnah Rahman, Kamran Ahmed, Manikanta Ranimekala, Abdullah Tasmin, Rajashekhar Poluri, Parvez Miah, Saurav Ahmed, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Charan Nalluri.

Captain: Abdullah Tasmin. Vice-Captain: Tirupathi Sandireddy.

Edited by Bhargav