CES vs SES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Charlotte Edwards Cup, Match 16

The Central Sparks will be up against the South East Stars in a Group B fixture of the Charlotte Edwards Cup at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

The Central Sparks have won as many as three matches and are currently placed at the top of the Group B points table. The South East Stars, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are currently placed in second spot in the Group B points table.

Both teams will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in this upcoming match as well.

CES vs SES Probable Playing 11 Today

CES XI

Evelyn Jones (C), Issy Wong, Amy Jones (WK), Abbey Freeborn, Ami Campbell, Gwenan Davies, D Perrin, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker.

SES XI

Bryony Smith (C), Aylish Cranstone, Kira Chathli (WK), Alice Capsey, Phoebe Franklin, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Jones, Alexa Stonehouse, Kalea Moore, Freya Davies, Danielle Gregory.

Match Details

CES vs SES, Charlotte Edwards Cup, Match 16

Date and Time: May 29, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham, England.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston has been much more supportive to the bowlers compared to the batters. The pacers have managed to procure some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the first-innings score in the last game played at the venue being 153 runs.

Today's CES vs SES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Amy Jones: Jones is currently the leading run-scorer for her side this season with 172 runs in three matches.

Batters

Aylish Cranstone: Cranstone has been in brilliant form with the bat this season, scoring 140 runs, including her highest score of 66* in three matches. She could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Ami Campbell: Campbell has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Central Sparks. She has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 132+ in three matches.

All-rounders

Bryony Smith: Smith has been impressive with both the bat and ball so far this season. She has scored 60 runs and also picked up five wickets in three outings.

Grace Potts: Potts is a top-quality bowler who has picked up seven wickets, including her best figures of 4/36 in three matches.

Bowlers

Kalea Moore: Moore is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. She has scored 70 runs while picking up a wicket in three matches.

Sarah Glenn: Glenn has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 5.08. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in CES vs SES Dream11 prediction team

Amy Jones (CES) - 316 points

Grace Potts (CES) - 231 points

Bryony Smith (SES) - 224 points

Aylish Cranstone (SES) - 197 points

Sarah Glenn (CES) - 195 points

Important Stats for CES vs SES Dream11 prediction team

Amy Jones: 172 runs in 3 matches; SR - 142.14

Grace Potts: 7 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 7.33

Bryony Smith: 60 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 111.11 and ER - 6.80

Aylish Cranstone: 140 runs in 3 matches; SR - 125.00

Sarah Glenn: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.08

CES vs SES Dream11 Prediction Today

CES vs SES Dream11 Prediction - Charlotte Edwards Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Evelyn Jones, Aylish Cranstone, Emma Jones, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Capsey, Freya Davies, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Kalea Moore

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Evelyn Jones

CES vs SES Dream11 Prediction - Charlotte Edwards Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Evelyn Jones, Ami Campbell, Emma Jones, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Potts, Alice Capsey, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Issy Wong

Captain: Amy Jones. Vice-captain: Alice Davidson-Richards.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar