CES vs SES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for English Women's ODD

The Central Sparks will lock horns with the South East Stars in an English Women's ODD fixture at the County Ground in Worcester on Sunday.

The Central Sparks have won four of their five English Women's ODD matches and are currently placed in third spot in the points table. They won their last match against Sunrisers by six wickets. South East Stars, on the other hand, have won three out of their five matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the standings. They registered a 28-run victory over the Lightning in their previous English Women's ODD match.

CES vs SES Probable Playing 11 Today

CES XI

Evelyn Jones (C), Marie Kelly, D Perrin, Gwenan Davies, Thea Brookes, Issy Wong, Ria Fackrell, Chloe Hill (WK), Emily Arlott, Clare Boycott, Anisha Patel.

SES XI

Alice Davidson-Richards, Bryony Smith (C), Kirstie White, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Kira Chathli (WK), Phoebe Franklin, Grace Gibbs, Kalea Moore, Emma Jones, Danielle Gregory.

Match Details

CES vs SES, English Women's ODD

Date and Time: 12th September 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Worcester.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Worcester is a batting paradise where the batters will get full value for their shots. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score at the venue is 168 runs.

Today’s CES vs SES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gwenan Davies: Davies is coming off a solid performance in the last game wherein she scored a half-century (50). She will be hoping to keep her run-scoring form intact in today's English Women's ODD game.

Batters

Eve Jones: Although placed in the batter's section, Jones is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with her bowling too.

Marie Kelly: Kelly has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches. She scored 58 runs off 63 balls in the last English Women's ODD game.

All-rounders

Bryony Smith: Smith had a great outing in the last game wherein she mustered 84 runs while picking up three wickets. She can do well with both the bat and ball in today's match as well.

Ria Fackrell: Fackrell can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's match. She has picked up eight wickets while scoring 31 runs in five outings.

Bowlers

Grace Gibbs: Gibbs has scored 62 runs and also picked up four wickets in five matches. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Issy Wong: Wong has bowled exceptionally well this season, taking 10 wickets in five matches. She is the leading wicket-taker for the South East Stars in the English Women's ODD.

Top 5 best players to pick in CES vs SES Dream11 prediction team

Bryony Smith (SES) - 618 points

Issy Wong (CES) - 389 points

Eve Jones (CES) - 312 points

Ria Fackrell (CES) - 307 points

Alice Davidson-Richards (SES) - 294 points

Important Stats for CES vs SES Dream11 prediction team

Bryony Smith: 236 runs and 10 wickets in 5 matches

Issy Wong: 36 runs and 10 wickets in 5 matches

Ria Fackrell: 31 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches

Eve Jones: 191 runs and 2 wickets in 5 matches

Alice Davidson-Richards: 164 runs and 2 wickets in 5 matches

CES vs SES Dream11 Prediction Today (English Women's ODD)

CES vs SES Dream11 Prediction - English Women's ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gwenan Davies, Eve Jones, Marie Kelly, Phoebe Franklin, Ria Fackrell, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Grace Gibbs, Danielle Gregory.

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Eve Jones.

CES vs SES Dream11 Prediction - English Women's ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gwenan Davies, Eve Jones, Marie Kelly, Aylish Cranstone, Emily Arlott, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Anisha Patel, Grace Gibbs.

Captain: Eve Jones. Vice-captain: Alice Davidson-Richards.

Edited by Samya Majumdar