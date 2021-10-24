CES vs SLL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11s and Pitch Report 

Cyprus Eagles will take on Sri Lankan Lions in the 29th and 30th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus on 24th and 25th October at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Cyprus Eagles are in third spot in the points table, having won five of their six games. They have been in great form, and will aim to grab victories in this battle to climb up the table.

The Sri Lankan Lions, meanwhile, are second in the ECS T10 Cyprus Encore rankings, having won six of their eight matches. They are off to a good start in this tournament, and will look forward to continuing that form in this game.

CES vs SLL Probable Playing XIs

Eagles

Manikanta Ranimekala (C), Naseer Ahmed (WK), Ranjith Nerella, Umar Shah, Suresh Kumar, Jawad Ali Shah, Rajasekhar Poluri, Srinivas Angarekkala, Amit Patel, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Sekhar Muttamsetti.

Sri Lankan Lions

Nalin Pathirana (C & WK), Sachithra Tharanga, Roshan Sirwardana, BLCS Kumara, Kasun Shanaka, Chamal Sadun, Kamal Raiz, Ruwan Jayakodi, Samith Mapalagama, Damith Priyantha, Dinesh Mendis.

CES vs SLL Match Details

Match: Cyprus Eagles vs Sri Lankan Lions, ECS T10 Cyprus Encore.

Date and Time: 24th October, 9.30 PM IST and 30th October, 12.00 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol generally favours the batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to play their shots. A total of around 105 could prove to be a challenging one on this ground. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

Today’s CES vs SLL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sachithra Tharanga: Tharanga is a great wicketkeeper option who has been putting up solid performances with the bat.

Batters

Umar Shah: He has been performing consistently in the tournament. He has had an impact with both bat and ball, scoring 205 runs and taking nine wickets.

Roshan Sirwardana: He has been a consistent performer this season. He could be crucial in these matches.

All-rounders

Jawad Ali Shah: He has been a standout performer for the Eagles. He has smashed 529 runs, and has also scalped 12 wickets in 18 games.

Chamal Sadun: He is an excellent all-rounder for the Lions. He has scored 393 runs, and has grabbed 22 wickets in the tournament.

Bowlers

Kamal Raiz: He has bowled consistently in the tournament, having bagged 23 wickets. He could prove to be a key bowler in these games.

Tirupathi Sandireddy: He is a decent option from the bowling department, and can also contribute handy runs with the bat. He could be a crucial player in these matches.

Five best players to pick in CES vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Chamal Sadun: 1509 points.

Jawad Ali Shah: 1413 points.

Roshan Sirwardana: 990 points.

Kamal Raiz: 867 points.

Ruwan Jayakodi: 793 points.

(*points carried forward from ECS T10 Cyprus to ECS T10 Cyprus Encore)

Key stats for CES vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Chamal Sadun: 20 matches, 393 runs, 22 wickets.

Jawad Ali Shah: 18 matches, 529 runs, 12 wickets.

Roshan Sirwardana: 21 matches, 184 runs, 18 wickets.

Kamal Raiz: 21 matches, 23 wickets.

Ruwan Jayakodi: 21 matches, 19 wickets.

CES vs SLL Dream11 Prediction Today

CES vs SLL Dream11 Team - 1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachithra Tharanga , Umar Shah , Roshan Sirwardana , Jawad Ali Shah, Chamal Sadun, Kamal Raiz, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Ruwan Jayakodi, Kasun Shanaka, Amit Patel, Samith Mapalagama.

Captain: Chamal Sadun. Vice-Captain: Jawad Ali Shah.

CES vs SLL Dream11 Team - 2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachithra Tharanga , Umar Shah , Roshan Sirwardana , Jawad Ali Shah , Chamal Sadun, Kamal Raiz, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Ruwan Jayakodi, Manikanta Ranimekala, Suresh Kumar, Damith Priyantha.

Captain: Kamal Raiz. Vice-Captain: Tirupathi Sandireddy.

Edited by Bhargav