CES vs SUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women's One Day Trophy 2022, Match 27

The Central Sparks (CES) will take on the Sunrisers (SUN) in Match 27 of the English Women's One Day Trophy 2022 on Saturday at the Country Ground in New Road, Worcester. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the CES vs SUN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and the pitch report.

The Central Sparks are the weakest team in this year's English One Day Trophy as they have lost their last five games. The Sunrisers, on the other hand, have won one of their last five games.

With both teams struggling, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this nail-biting encounter.

CES vs SUN Match Details

Match 27 of the English Women's One Day Trophy 2022 will be played on September 17 at the Country Ground in New Road, Worcester. The game is set to take place at 3:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CES vs SUN, English Women's One Day Trophy 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: September 17 2022, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Country Ground, New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

The Country Ground in New Road, Worcester, has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The last match on the pitch was played between the Northern Diamonds and the Central Sparks, where a total of 429 runs were scored for a loss of 11 wickets.

CES vs SUN Form Guide

CES - Won 0 of their last five matches

SUN - Won one of their last five matches

CES vs SUN Probable Playing XI

CES Playing XI

No major injury updates

AJ Freeborn (wk), E Jones (c), TF Brookes, Ami Campbell, Davina Perrin, Ria Fackrell, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Hannah Baker, EL Arlott, G Davies

SUN Playing XI

No major injury updates

A MacLeod, Mia Rogers (wk), CL Griffith, ND Dattani, J Gardner, KS Castle (c), Grace Scrivens, AM Maqsood, MK Villiers, KL Coppack, Jessica Olorenshaw

CES vs SUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Freeborn (5 matches, 181 runs)

A Freeborn, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

E Jones (5 matches, 214 runs, 1 wicket)

A Campbell and E Jones are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A MacLeod is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

G Scrivens (5 matches, 236 runs, 11 wickets)

G Scrivens and N Dattani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Gardner is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Villiers (5 matches, 63 runs, 9 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Villiers and G Potts. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. G Davis is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CES vs SUN match captain and vice-captain choices

M Villiers

M Villiers is one of the best bowlers in the Sunrisers squad as she will bowl both in the starting and death overs. She is the best captaincy pick for today's match. She has taken nine wickets in the last five matches.

G Scrivens

G Scrivens is one of the best all-rounder picks in the Sunrisers squad who will bowl in death overs and bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already smashed 236 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last five games.

5 Must-Picks for CES vs SUN, Match 27

G Scrivens - 236 runs and 11 wickets

E Jones - 214 runs and one wicket

M Villiers - 63 runs and nine wickets

G Potts - 45 runs and nine wickets

J Gardner - 95 runs and four wickets

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounder options, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Freeborn

Batters: E Jones, A MacLeod, A Campbell

All-rounders: J Gardner, N Dattani, G Scrivens

Bowlers: K Coppack, M Villiers, G Potts, G Davis

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Freeborn

Batters: E Jones, A MacLeod, J Olorenshaw

All-rounders: N Dattani, G Scrivens

Bowlers: K Coppack, M Villiers, G Potts, G Davis, E Arlott

