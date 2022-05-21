CES vs SUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup, Match 10

Central Sparks will take on Sunrisers in the 10th match of the English Women’s T20 Cup at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Saturday.

Both sides have had polar opposite campaigns so far. Central Sparks have won both their matches in the English Women’s T20 Cup and they are on top of the table. Meanwhile, the Sunrisers have lost both their fixtures and unsurprisingly, are placed at the bottom of the league table.

CES vs SUN Probable Playing 11 Today

CES XI

Evelyn Jones(C), Issy Wong, Amy Jones(wk), Abbey Freeborn, Ami Campbell, Gwenan Davies, D Perrin, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker

SUN XI

Kelly Castle(C), Amara Carr(wk), Cordelia Griffith, Naomi Dattani, Alice Macleod, Grace Scrivens, Mady Villiers, Sonali Patel, Kate Coppack, Abtaha Maqsood, Gaya Gole

Match Details

CES vs LIG, English Women’s T20 Cup, Match 10

Date and Time: 21st May, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced surface and both batters and bowlers will find purchase here. Spinners will be very important during the middle overs. Both teams would love to field first and it will be easier to bat while having a target set.

Today’s CES vs SUN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Jones is an explosive wicket-keeper batter who can hit big shots with ease. She will be looking for a solid knock to build momentum here. She has scored 92 runs so far.

Batters

A Campbell will be tasked with leading the way with the bat for her team. Campbell has smacked 50 runs in two games so far.

All-rounders

G Scrivens is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in fabulous form recently. She has smashed 74 runs and has also amassed five wickets so far. Scrivens should be the captaincy pick for your CES vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

J Gardner is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has also picked up three wickets and has also added 44 runs in two games.

Bowlers

I Wong has also been absolutely sensational in the competition. She has scored 50 runs and has also collected three wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in CES vs SUN Dream11 prediction team

G Scrivens (SUN) – 247 points

A Jones (CES) – 174 points

G Potts (CES) – 169 points

I Wong (CES) – 155 points

J Gardner (SUN) – 145 points

Important stats for CES vs SUN Dream11 prediction team

G Scrivens: 74 runs and 5 wickets

A Jones: 92 runs

G Potts: 5 wickets

I Wong: 50 runs and 3 wickets

J Gardner: 44 runs and 3 wickets

CES vs SUN Dream11 Prediction Today

CES vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jones, A Campbell, C Griffith, E Jones, G Scrivens, G Potts, J Gardner, M Villiers, I Wong, S Glenn, H Baker

Captain: G Scrivens, Vice-Captain: A Jones

CES vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Jones, A Campbell, C Griffith, N Dattani, E Jones, G Scrivens, G Potts, J Gardner, I Wong, S Glenn, A Maqsood

Captain: I Wong, Vice-Captain: J Gardner

Edited by Diptanil Roy