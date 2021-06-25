CES vs SV Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English Women's Regional T20 match - June 26th, 2021

The English Women's Regional T20 Cup is set to kick off on June 26. In the fourth game, the Central Sparks will lock horns with the Southern Vipers at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Vipers finished the group stage of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at the top of the table, whereas the Sparks finished third.

In the previous tournament, the Sparks thrashed the Vipers by 120 runs. The Vipers were knocked over for 104 while chasing 225 and will be looking to fight back against the Sparks in the upcoming English Women's Regional T20 Cup. A format change might help them turn the tables around.

Ahead of this exciting contest, let’s take a look at the top three players who you can pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the upcoming English Women's Regional T20 clash.

#3 Isabelle Wong

Isabelle Wong is a right-arm medium-paced bowler who represents the Sparks in the domestic circuit. Wong had a decent outing in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy as she finished as the Sparks’ highest wicket-taker.

She picked up nine wickets in four matches, at an impressive average of 16.44. Isabelle Wong burst onto the scene with a fifer against the Northern Diamonds in the Sparks’ opening game of the championship.

Wong picked up three wickets against the Vipers and will be eager to continue her fine run in the 2021 edition of the English Women's Regional T20 Cup.

#2 Evelyn Jones

Evelyn Jones represent the Central Sparks in the English Women's Regional T20 Cup 2021

Evelyn Jones is a left-handed batter who bowls occasionally. She opens the batting for the Sparks and is a vital member of their setup.

Jones started the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with paltry scores of zero and five but turned her fortunes around. She scored 55 against the Vipers, followed by a brilliant unbeaten ton against the Thunder, although it wasn’t enough to fetch a win for her team.

Jones was the second-highest run-scorer for the Sparks as she scored 160 runs at an impressive average of 53.33. The left-handed opening batter is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming English Women's Regional T20 Cup.

#1 Danielle Wyatt

Danni Wyatt will represent the Southern Vipers in the English Women's Regional T20 Cup 2021

The dashing English opener represents the Vipers in the domestic circuit and has been a mainstay of their batting line-up. The English opener will be looking to pile up runs in the upcoming championship and showcase her prowess.

Wyatt had a brilliant outing in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, having finished as the highest run-scorer for the Vipers. She averaged 68.66 with the bat, amassing 206 runs in four innings. It included three half-centuries, with the highest score of 64* against the South East Stars, guiding her side home.

Wyatt also picked three wickets with her off-spin, and all those wickets came in the match against the Stars. She has to play a crucial role for the Vipers if they are to win the inaugural edition of the English Women's Regional T20 Cup.

