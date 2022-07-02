CES vs SV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women's One Day Trophy, Match 3

Central Sparks (CES) will take on the Southern Viper (SV) in the third match of the English Women's One Day Trophy on Saturday at the Edgbaston Foundation Community Sports Ground in Birmingham.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. They are being considered the top contenders to win the tournament as they performed exceptionally well last season and have a lot of experienced players.

The Central Sparks will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but the Southern Vipers are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by the Southern Vipers.

CES vs SV Probable Playing XI

CES Playing XI

Eve Jones (c), Marie Kelly, Gwenan Davies (wk), Clare Boycott, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Ria Fackrell, Georgia Davies, Elizabeth Russell, Sarah Glenn, Anisha Patel

SV Playing XI

Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Bell, Carla Rudd (wk), Emily Windsor, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Paige Scholfield

Match Details

CES vs SV, English Women's One Day Trophy, Match 3

Date and Time: July 2, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston Foundation Community Sports Ground, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Edgbaston Foundation Community Sports Ground in Birmingham is well balanced, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

CES vs SV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Jones, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

D Wyatt and E Jones are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Adams is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

G Elwiss and I Wong are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Dean is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shrubsole and S Glenn. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Patel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in CES vs SV Dream11 prediction team

D Wyatt (SV)

G Elwiss (SV)

I Wong (CES)

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Dream11 Prediction Today (English Women's One Day Trophy)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Jones, D Wyatt, E Jones, G Adams, G Elwiss, C Dean, I Wong, P Scholfield, A Shrubsole, S Glenn, A Patel

Captain: G Elwiss Vice Captain: D Wyatt

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Jones, D Wyatt, E Jones, G Adams, P Davies, G Elwiss, C Dean, I Wong, A Shrubsole, S Glenn, L Bell

Captain: G Elwiss Vice Captain: I Wong

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far