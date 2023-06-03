CES vs SV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Charlotte Edwards Cup, Match 20

The 20th match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup will see the Central Sparks (CES) square off against the Southern Vipers (SV) at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, June 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CES vs SV Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Central Sparks have played four matches in the tournament and have lost three of them. They are currently at number seven in the points table and will be looking for a win in this match to improve their position in the points table.

The Southern Vipers, on the other hand, have won three of their four matches and are currently at number three in the points table. They will be looking to maintain their position in the top half of the table.

CES vs SV Match Details

The 20th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup will be played on June 3 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The match will commence at 7.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CES vs SV, Match 20, Charlotte Edwards Cup

Date and Time: June 3, 2023, Saturday; 7.00 pm IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

CES vs SV Probable Playing XIs

CES Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CES Probable Playing XI

Amy Jones (wk), Abigail Freeborn, E Jones, D Perrin, A Campbell, E Burns, E Arlott, K George, Issy Wong, G Davis, and G Potts.

SV Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SV Probable Playing XI

N Faltum, E McCaughan, E Windsor, G Elwiss, G Adams, F Kemp, N Harman, A Monaghan, Anya Shrubsole, L Smith, and M Taylor.

CES vs SV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Faltum

N Faltum has been in good form with the bat in this tournament. She has a good pair of hands behind the stumps and that makes her a great pick from the wicketkeepers' category.

Batter

B Ellis

B Ellis has started the tournament on a good note with the bat. She has scored runs and looks like a good pick from the batters' section.

All-rounder

Erin Burns

Erin Burns has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. She is performing consistently and that makes her a great choice as an all-rounder for the match.

Bowler

Linsey Smith

Linsey Smith has been in good wicket-taking form so far. Smith bowls in the middle overs and picks up wickets to give her team an advantage. Smith will be a good pick for the match.

CES vs SV match captain and vice-captain choices

Linsey Smith

Linsey Smith has been in great bowling form. She is picking up wickets on a regular basis and will be a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the team.

Georgia Adams

Georgia Adams has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. She has been consistent in both the trades and that makes her a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for CES vs SV, Match 20

N Faltum

B Ellis

Erin Burns

Georgia Adams

Linsey Smith

CES vs SV Match Expert Tips

The pitch at Edgbaston will favor the bowlers in the initial stages. But batters who can weather the first few deliveries will get runs on this wicket. So, new ball bowlers and middle-order batters might be good picks for the match.

CES vs SV Dream11 Prediction, Match 20, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: N Faltum

Batters: E Jones, B Ellis

All-rounders: G Elwiss, E Burns, K George, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp

Bowlers: Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, G Davis

CES vs SV Dream11 Prediction, Match 20, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: N Faltum

Batters: E Jones, B Ellis

All-rounders: G Elwiss, E Burns, K George, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp

Bowlers: Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, G Davis

