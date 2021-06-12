CES vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s England Women’s ODD (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy) Match - June 12th, 2021

The Central Sparks will take on the Thunder in the 14th match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Saturday.

The Central Sparks have won their first three Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy fixtures and currently find themselves atop the standings. They beat the Northern Districts by two wickets in their season opener before beating the Western Storm by 41 runs. The Central Sparks will head into Saturday's game on the back of a 120-run win over the Southern Vipers.

The Thunder, on the other hand, have won just one of their three matches and are currently in the penultimate position in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy points table. They began their campaign with a narrow one-wicket loss to the Western Storm before bouncing back with a 36-run win over the Sunrisers. The Thunder lost to the Lightning by a huge margin of 134 runs in their last Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy outing.

Squads to choose from:

Central Sparks

Amy Jones, Gwenan Davies, Marie Kelly, Milly Home, Poppy Davies, Chloe Hill, Georgia Davies, Eve Jones, Thea Brooks, Emily Arlott, Clare Boycott, Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Hannah Baker and Anisha Baker

Thunder

Alex Hartley (c), Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Alice Clarke, Daniella Collins, Kate Cross, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Daisy Mullan, Olivia Thomas, Ellie Threlkeld, Sophia Turner

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Sparks

Evelyn Jones (c), Gwenan Davies, Marie Kelly, Amy Jones (wk), Milly Home, Stephanie Butler, Sarah Glenn, Ria Fackrell, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Liz Russell

Thunder

Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Piepa Clear, Natalie Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Laura Marshall, Danielle Collins, Alex Hartley(c), Hannah Jones

Match Details

Match: Central Sparks vs Thunder, 14th Match

Venue: County Ground, Worcester

Date and Time: 12th June, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground generally favors batters, with the average first innings score at the venue being around 200 runs in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. However, the wicket offers something to pacers as well. Both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CES vs THU)

CES vs THU Dream11 Tips - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jones, R Fackrell, G Boyce, M Kelly, E Arlott, E Lamb, H E Jones, S Glenn, S Ecclestone, I Wong, K Cross

Captain: A Jones. Vice-captain: S Ecclestone

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Jones, R Fackrell, G Boyce, M Kelly, E Arlott, E Lamb, H E Jones, S Glenn, S Ecclestone, I Wong, A Hartley

Captain: E Arlott. Vice-captain: E Lamb

Edited by Samya Majumdar