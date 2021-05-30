CES vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s England Women’s ODD (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy) Match - May 31st, 2021

The Central Sparks will take on the Western Storm in the sixth match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Monday.
The Central Sparks started their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy campaign with a win over the Northern Diamonds by two wickets. Amy Jones and Sarah Glenn were the stars of the show for the Central Sparks.
The Western Storm also won their first Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy game, which turned out to be a nail-biting contest. They sealed victory on the final ball of the match against Thunder.
Squads to choose from:
Central Sparks
Amy Jones, Gwenan Davies, Marie Kelly, Milly Home, Poppy Davies, Chloe Hill, Georgia Davies, Eve Jones, Thea Brooks, Emily Arlott, Clare Boycott, Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Hannah Baker and Anisha Baker
Western Storm
Sophie Luff, Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Emma Corney, Niamh Holland, Olivia Churcher, Abbie Whybrow, Nat Wraith, Claire Nicholas, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Fi Morris, Katie George, Emily Edgcombe, Steph Hutchins, Lauren Filer
Predicted Playing XIs
Central Sparks
Evelyn Jones (c), Gwenan Davies, Marie Kelly, Amy Jones (wk), Milly Home, Stephanie Butler, Sarah Glenn, Ria Fackrell, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Liz Russell
Western Storm
Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Sophie Luff (c), Georgia Hennessy, Natasha Wraith (wk), Fi Morris, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Nicole Harvey, Mollie Robbins, Lauren Filer
Match Details
Match: Central Sparks vs Western Storm, 6th Match
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Date & Time: 31st May, 2021, 3:00 PM IST
Pitch Report
The track at Edgbaston is known to favor batters, with teams racking up big scores here. But the pitch also has enough pace and bounce in it to assist the pacers. The average first innings score at the venue is 233 runs.
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CES vs WS)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jones, S Luff, M Kelly, R Fackrell, D Gibson, H Knight, G Hennessy, E Arlott, A Shrubsole, I Wong, S Glenn
Captain: H Knight. Vice-captain: A Shrubsole
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Jones, S Luff, M Kelly, D Gibson, S Butler, H Knight, G Hennessy, E Arlott, A Shrubsole, I Wong, S Glenn
Captain: A Jones. Vice-captain: G Hennessy