CES vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s England Women’s ODD (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy) Match - May 31st, 2021

The Central Sparks will take on the Western Storm in the sixth match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Monday.

The Central Sparks started their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy campaign with a win over the Northern Diamonds by two wickets. Amy Jones and Sarah Glenn were the stars of the show for the Central Sparks.

The Western Storm also won their first Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy game, which turned out to be a nail-biting contest. They sealed victory on the final ball of the match against Thunder.

Squads to choose from:

Central Sparks

Amy Jones, Gwenan Davies, Marie Kelly, Milly Home, Poppy Davies, Chloe Hill, Georgia Davies, Eve Jones, Thea Brooks, Emily Arlott, Clare Boycott, Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Hannah Baker and Anisha Baker

Western Storm

Sophie Luff, Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Emma Corney, Niamh Holland, Olivia Churcher, Abbie Whybrow, Nat Wraith, Claire Nicholas, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Fi Morris, Katie George, Emily Edgcombe, Steph Hutchins, Lauren Filer

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Sparks

Evelyn Jones (c), Gwenan Davies, Marie Kelly, Amy Jones (wk), Milly Home, Stephanie Butler, Sarah Glenn, Ria Fackrell, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Liz Russell

Western Storm

Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Sophie Luff (c), Georgia Hennessy, Natasha Wraith (wk), Fi Morris, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Nicole Harvey, Mollie Robbins, Lauren Filer

Match Details

Match: Central Sparks vs Western Storm, 6th Match

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date & Time: 31st May, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at Edgbaston is known to favor batters, with teams racking up big scores here. But the pitch also has enough pace and bounce in it to assist the pacers. The average first innings score at the venue is 233 runs.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CES vs WS)

CES vs WS Dream11 Tips - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jones, S Luff, M Kelly, R Fackrell, D Gibson, H Knight, G Hennessy, E Arlott, A Shrubsole, I Wong, S Glenn

Captain: H Knight. Vice-captain: A Shrubsole

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Jones, S Luff, M Kelly, D Gibson, S Butler, H Knight, G Hennessy, E Arlott, A Shrubsole, I Wong, S Glenn

Captain: A Jones. Vice-captain: G Hennessy