CES vs WS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 Match

Central Sparks (CES) will take on Western Storm (WS) in a Group B fixture of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 at the County Ground, New Road in Worcester on Saturday.

The Central Sparks sit pretty at the top of the points table with four wins and one loss to their name. Western Storm, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent run in the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022. With three wins and two losses, they are currently third in the standings.

CES vs WS Probable Playing 11 today

Central Sparks: Evelyn Jones (c), Issy Wong, Amy Jones (wk), Abigail Freeborn, Emily Arlott, Ami Campbell, Gwenan Davies, Hannah Baker, Sarah Glenn, Elizabeth Russell, Davina Perrin.

Western Storm: Georgia Hennessy, Fi Morris, Sophie Luff (c), Fran Wilson, Danielle Gibson, Natasha Wraith (wk), Katie George, ALex Griffiths, Niamh Holland, Sophia Smale, Claire Nicholas.

Match Details

CES vs WS, Group B, English Women’s T20 Cup 2022

Date & Time: June 4th 2022, 7 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

With the pitch at the County Ground in New Road, Worcester likely to be a good one to bat on, a high-scoring game is expected. However, there could be some turn available for the spinners.

Today’s CES vs WS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones has been in superb form with the bat, having amassed 182 runs at a strike rate of 143.30.

Batter

Sophie Luff is WS's leading run-getter in the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 with 147 runs at a strike rate of 117.60.

All-rounder

Danielle Gibson has taken five wickets and mustered 72 runs in the tournament so far.

Bowlers

Sarah Glenn has bowled beautifully in the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.95.

Issy Wong has made an impact with both the bat and ball. She has scored 91 runs at a strike rate of 135.82 in addition to picking up five wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in CES vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team

Amy Jones (CES): 368 points

Issy Wong (CES): 285 points

Sarah Glenn (CES): 324 points

Danielle Gibson (WS): 277 points

Georgia Hennessy (WS): 260 points

Important stats for CES vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team

Amy Jones: 182 runs

Sarah Glenn: 8 wickets

Issy Wong: 91 runs & 5 wickets

Danielle Gibson: 72 runs & 5 wickets

Georgia Hennessy: 111 runs & 3 wickets

CES vs WS Dream11 Prediction (English Women’s T20 Cup 2022)

Dream11 Team for Central Sparks vs Western Storm - English Women’s T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Evelyn Jones, Katie George, Sophie Luff, Ami Campbell, Georgia Hennessy, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Claire Nicholas, Issy Wong, Hannah Baker.

Captain: Issy Wong. Vice-captain: Danielle Gibson.

Dream11 Team for Central Sparks vs Western Storm - English Women’s T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Abigail Freeborn, Evelyn Jones, Katie George, Sophie Luff, Georgia Hennessy, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Claire Nicholas, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott.

Captain: Sarah Glenn. Vice-captain: Amy Jones.

