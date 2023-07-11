Central Sparks vs Western Storm - Dream11 Prediction - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023

Central Sparks will take on Western Storm in match number 28 of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 at the Moseley Cricket Club Ground, Solihull on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CES vs WS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Central Sparks are in excellent form in this tournament. They have four wins, two losses and a tie and are currently sitting second on the points table. They are on a three-match winning streak as well.

On the other hand, Western Storm have three losses, two no-results and just one win from six matches. They are seventh (second-last) on the table.

CES vs WS, Match Details

The 28th match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 between Central Sparks and Western Storm will be played on July 11th 2023 at Moseley Cricket Club Ground, Solihull. The game is set to take place at 3 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CES vs WS

Date & Time: July 11th 2023, 3 PM IST

Venue: Moseley Cricket Club Ground, Solihull

Pitch Report

The track at the Moseley Cricket Club Ground in Solihull can be expected to be a decent one to bat on. There could be some movement with the new ball for the seamers while the spinners may get a bit of turn as well.

CES vs WS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Central Sparks: W, W, W, T, L

Western Storm: L, NR, NR, L, W

CES vs WS Probable Playing 11 today

Central Sparks Team News

Issy Wong is in the England Women’s ODI team for the Ashes. Chloe Brewer has been added to the squad. However, Hannah Baker could be the one who could replace Wong in the XI.

Central Sparks Probable Playing XI: Eve Jones (c), Bethan Ellis, Abigail Freeborn (wk), Erin Burns, Ami Campbell, Katie George, Charis Pavely, Hannah Baker, Georgia Davis, Ria Fackrell, Grace Potts

Western Storm Team News

Phoebe Graham has been signed on loan by Western Storm and she has been drafted into the squad straightaway. She might slot into the playing XI as well.

Western Storm Probable Playing XI: Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Sophie Luff (c), Fran Wilson, Niamh Holland, Natasha Wraith (wk), Sophia Smale, Piepa Cleary, Phoebe Graham, Nicole Harvey, Chloe Skelton

Today’s CES vs WS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abigail Freeborn (7 matches, 214 runs)

Abigail Freeborn is in good touch with the bat. The CES wicket-keeper batter mustered 214 runs in seven innings. She has eight catches and one stumping to her name as well.

Top Batter Pick

Alex Griffiths (5 matches, 103 runs, 7 wickets)

Alex Griffiths has made vital all-round contributions. She has scored 103 runs with the bat and she has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.80.

Top All-rounder Pick

Katie George (7 matches, 102 runs, 11 wickets)

Katie George has been highly effective with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has taken 11 scalps at an economy of 4.56. She has chipped in with 102 runs with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Georgia Davis (7 matches, 17 wickets)

Georgia Davis is at the top of the wicket charts in this 50-over tournament. The CES off-spinner has returned with 17 wickets at an average of 12.29 and an economy rate of 3.75.

CES vs WS match captain and vice-captain choices

Erin Burns (4 matches, 84 runs, 12 wickets)

Erin Burns has played only four matches but she has had a massive all-round impact. The off-spinning all-rounder has returned with 12 wickets at an economy rate of 4.41. With the bat, she has made 84 runs at a strike-rate of 83.16.

Eve Jones (7 matches, 281 runs)

Eve Jones is in excellent batting form. She has amassed 281 runs in seven outings and she has recorded three half-centuries in this tournament.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CES vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Erin Burns 84 runs & 12 wickets in 4 matches Eve Jones 281 runs in 7 matches Katie George 102 runs & 11 wickets in 7 matches Georgia Davis 17 wickets in 7 matches Alex Griffiths 103 runs & 7 wickets in 5 matches

CES vs WS match expert tips

CES are in top form and have had some top-quality performances. Thus, seven of their players can be picked. Moreover, the likes of Eve Jones, Fran Wilson, Alex Griffiths, Erin Burns and Georgia Davis could be the ones to watch out for.

CES vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Central Sparks vs Western Storm - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Abigail Freeborn

Batters: Eve Jones (vc), Fran Wilson, Alex Griffiths, Ami Campbell

All-rounders: Erin Burns (c), Katie George

Bowlers: Chloe Skelton, Georgia Davis, Sophia Smale, Hannah Baker

CES vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Central Sparks vs Western Storm - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Abigail Freeborn

Batters: Eve Jones, Fran Wilson, Alex Griffiths (vc), Ami Campbell, Charis Pavely

All-rounders: Erin Burns

Bowlers: Chloe Skelton, Georgia Davis (c), Hannah Baker, Nicole Harvey

