GER-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Namibia Women tour of Germany, Match 2 & 3

Germany Women and Namibia Women (GER-W vs NAM-W) will clash in the second and third match of the T20I series on Sunday at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

Germany Women’s woes continued as they crashed to yet another defeat in the first game of the series. They were restricted to a meagre total of 61/8 batting first. Namibia Women took just 5.1 overs to chase the total down with all wickets in hand.

Namibia Women put up a terrific all-round performance in the first T20I. Their bowlers set up the game by restricting Germany Women. Their openers then backed them up to complete a comprehensive victory.

Namibia Women will aim to seal the series, while Germany Women will try to win the second game to keep themselves alive in the competition.

GER-W vs NAM-W Probable Playing XIs

Germany Women

Anuradha Doddballapur (C), Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Janet Ronalds, Christina Gough, Sharanya Sadarangani, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Peris Wadenpohl, Milena Beresford, Sharmaine Mannan, Suzanne McAnanama, Antonia Meyenborg.

Namibia Women

Irene van Zyl (C), Yasmeen Khan, Sylvia Shihepo, Kayleen Green, Sune Wittmann, Adri van der Merwe, Merczerly Gorases, Victoria Hamunyela, Dietlind Foerster, Mekelanye Mwatie, Jurriene Diergaardt.

Match Details

GER-W vs NAM-W, Namibia Women's Tour of Germany, Match 2 & 3

Date & Time: July 3, 2022; 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is generally good for batting. However, the batters need to spend time in the middle before they can look to play their shots. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first.

Today’s GER-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasmeen Khan is a safe pick behind the stumps. She scored 108 runs with a top score of 69 in their recent series against Netherlands Women. Yasmeen is a valuable inclusion for this contest.

Batter

Adri van der Merwe is a capable batter from Namibia Women. She can make important contributions at the top of the order with the bat. Adri scored an unbeaten 19 in the first game and is expected to come good in the rest of the series as well.

All-rounder

Sunne Wittmann is a top all-rounder from Namibia Women. She put up a fine showing with both the bat and ball in the first game. Wittmann picked up a wicket and then smashed an unbeaten 41 off just 16 deliveries to finish the game for her side. She is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Victoria Hamunyela is a reliable bowler from Namibia Women. She returned exceptional figures of 3/11 from four overs in the first match. Hamunyela is expected to carry her fine performance in the next two matches of the series as well.

Five best players to pick in GER-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Yasmeen Khan (NAM-W)

Janet Ronalds (GER-W)

Adri van der Merwe (NAM-W)

Sune Wittmann (NAM-W)

Victoria Hamunyela (NAM-W)

Key stats for GER-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Yasmeen Khan: 730 runs

Christina Gough: 733 runs and 21 wickets

Sune Wittmann: 559 runs and 32 wickets

Victoria Hamunyela: 15 wickets

GER-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction (Namibia T20I Tri-Series)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasmeen Khan, Adri van der Merwe, Janet Ronalds, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Sune Wittmann, Kayleen Green, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Christina Gough, Victoria Hamunyela, Sylvia Shihepo, Irene van Zyl.

Captain: Sune Wittmann. Vice-captain: Kayleen Green.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasmeen Khan, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Andi van der Merwe, Peris Wadenpohl, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Sune Wittmann, Kayleen Green, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Victoria Hamunyela, Sylvia Shihepo, Irene van Zyl.

Captain: Sune Wittmann. Vice-captain: Victoria Hamunyela.

LIVE POLL Q. Sune Wittmann to score 30 plus runs and pick up two wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far