CH-W v AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash match – Dec 31, 2020

Central Hinds will lock horns with Auckland Hearts in the sixth match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 at the Pukekura Park on Thursday. Central Hinds have lost both of their games so far and find themselves at the bottom of the Women's Super Smash T20 points table. They fell short by 17 runs while chasing 162 runs against Northern Spirits in their last fixture. However, Central Hinds have a well-balanced squad and will aim to turn things around when they face Auckland Hearts.

The Hearts are placed 4th in the points table with a win and a loss from their two games. They registered a massive 37-run victory over Otago Sparks in their last game and will be hoping to keep the momentum alive by picking up four points with another win.

Squads to choose from

Central Hinds

Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Jess Watkin (C), Natalie Dodd (WK), Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Emily Cunningham, Esther Lanser, Rosemary Mair and Jamie Watkins.

Auckland Hearts

Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Jane Barnett, Skye Bowden, Sarah Carnachan (WK), Lauren Down (C), Izzy Gaze, Tariel Lamb (WK), Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Amie Hucker, Yaz Kareem, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad and Natasha van Tilburg (WK).

Predicted Playing-11s

Central Hinds

Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Claudia Green, Jess Watkin (C), Natalie Dodd (WK), Anlo van Deventer, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Emily Cunningham, Rosemary Mair.

Auckland Hearts

Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Sarah Carnachan (WK), Lauren Down (C), Regina Lilii, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad.

Match Details

Match: Central Hinds vs Auckland Hearts, Match 6

Date: 31st December 2020, 02:40 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Pitch Report

The track at the Pukekura Park has favoured the batsmen over the bowlers. The ball comes on the bat nicely, and the batsmen are able to rack up big scores. The last two Super Smash games played at this venue witnessed high-scoring encounters and the same can be expected in this game too.

CH-W v AH-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Jess Watkin, Anna Peterson, Arlene Kelly, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Holly Huddleston.Captain: Anna Peterson. Vice-Captain: Jess Watkin.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Saachi Shahri, Katie Perkins, Jess Watkin, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Holly Huddleston.

Captain: Jess Watkin. Vice-Captain: Anna Peterson.