CH-W v NS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash match – December 30th, 2020

Central Hinds will lock horns with Northern Spirits in the fifth match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 on Wednesday at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth.

Central Hinds started their Super Smash campaign with a defeat in their season opener, succumbing to Wellington Blaze by nine wickets while defending a paltry 89 runs.

Northern Spirits, on the other hand, will begin their campaign in the Super Smash with this fixture and will hope to do so on a winning note. They finished fifth in the last edition of the Super Smash, managing just eight points after winning only two of their ten games.

Nevertheless, with two valuable points up for grabs, a nail-biting contest could be on the cards.

Super Smash T20: Squads to choose from

Central Hinds

Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Jess Watkin (C), Natalie Dodd (WK), Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Emily Cunningham, Esther Lanser, Rosemary Mair and Jamie Watkins.

Northern Spirits

Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Emma Baker, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Lucy Boucher, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday (C), Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb (WK), Lily Mulivai, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Nensi Patel, Meddy Hyde Shriya Naidu, Georgina Harris and Kayley Knight.

Predicted Playing-11s

Central Hinds

Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Claudia Green, Jess Watkin (C), Natalie Dodd (WK), Anlo van Deventer, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Emily Cunningham, Rosemary Mair.

Northern Spirits

Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Lucy Boucher, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday (C), Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb (WK), Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Nensi Patel, Meddy Hyde.

Match Details

Match: Central Hinds vs Northern Spirits, Match 5

Date: 30th December 2020, 02:40 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Pitch Report

The track at the Pukekura Park in the Super Smash is a great one to bat on. The ball comes on the bat nicely, and the batsmen are able to rack up big scores on the board, with the average first-innings score at this venue being a healthy 178 runs. The bowlers are expected to get some early swing with the new ball though.

CH-W v NS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CH-W v NS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Eimear Richardson, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair, Felicity Leydon-Davis.

Captain: Jess Watkin. Vice-Captain: Eimear Richardson.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Kate Anderson, Katie Gurrey, Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Eimear Richardson, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Charlotte Sarsfield.

Captain: Jess Watkin. Vice-Captain: Felicity Leydon-Davis.