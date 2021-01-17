CH-W v OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash match – Jan 18, 2021

Central Hinds will lock horns with Otago Sparks in the 19th match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Monday.

Central Hinds have lost all six of their matches so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against Canterbury Magicians where the Magicians won by 8 wickets.

Otago Sparks, on the other hand, have managed to win 2 out of their 5 matches and are placed at the 5th position in the Women's Super Smash T20 points table. The Sparks were completely outplayed by the Wellington Blaze in their last game as they failed to defend a total of 128.

Squads to choose from

Central Hinds

Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Kate Gaging, Anna Gaging, Jess Watkin (C), Natalie Dodd (WK), Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Emily Cunningham, Esther Lanser, Rosemary Mair and Jamie Watkins.

Otago Sparks

Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis (WK), Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Suzie Bates, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin (C & WK), Eden Carson, Saffron Wilson, Olivia Gain and Molly Loe.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

Central Hinds

Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Kate Gaging, Jess Watkin (C), Natalie Dodd (WK), Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Emily Cunningham.

Otago Sparks

Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin (C & WK), Eden Carson.

Match Details

Match: Central Hinds vs Otago Sparks, Match 19

Date: 18th January 2021, 05:00 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Pitch Report

The track at Pukekura Park is a batting-friendly one with an average 1st innings score of 184 runs. With the ball coming on to the bat, the batsmen should be able to put a large total on the board. After winning the toss, the teams should not hesitate to bat first.

CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion

CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Polly Inglis, Anlo van Deventer, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green, Emma Black.

Captain: Jess Watkin. Vice-Captain: Hayley Jensen.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natalie Dodd, Katey Martin, Anlo van Deventer, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Claudia Green, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw.

Captain: Hayley Jensen. Vice-Captain: Jess Watkin.