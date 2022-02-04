CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 21

Central Hinds Women will take on Auckland Hearts Women in the 21st Match of Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, 2021-22 on Saturday, 5th February 2022 at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.
Central Hinds Women got off to a poor start, losing their first two matches. However, they bounced back to win their last two games against the Northern Spirit and are currently third in the table.
Meanwhile, Auckland Hearts Women have lost all three of their games and find themselves at the bottom of the table. In their previous outing, they suffered a 78-run defeat against Wellington Blaze Women.
CH-W vs AH-W Probable Playing 11 Today
Central Hinds Women
Emily Cunningham, Gemma Sims (WK), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe (C), Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green
Auckland Hearts Women
Lauren Down (C), Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Bella Armstrong, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston, Saachi Shahri, Izzy Gaze (WK), Jesse Prasad, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold
Match Details
Match: Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women, Match 21
Date and Time: Saturday, February 5th at 3:00 AM IST
Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.
Pitch Report
The pitch at Pukekura Park is ideal for pacers. There should be a decent amount of movement on offer for the fast bowlers. A total of 250 could prove to be challenging at this venue.
Today’s CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Izzy Gaze: Izzy hasn’t performed well so far in the tournament. However, she is a dependable wicket-keeper batter who can prove to be valuable for her side.
Batters
Lauren Down: Lauren has led the Hearts from the front with her batting exploits. She has managed to score two half-centuries and a century in four matches.
Emily Cunningham: Emily is a capable batter who is expected to score big in this game.
All-rounders
Holly Huddleston: Huddleston has been a consistent performer for Auckland Hearts. She has scored 143 runs in four games, including two fifties, and has also picked up two wickets.
Hannah Rowe: Hannah was exceptional in the previous game for Central Hinds. She scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 108 and also grabbed two wickets.
Bowlers
Fran Jonas: Jonas is the leading bowler for Auckland Hearts. She has managed to pick up six wickets in just four matches.
Georgia Atkinson: Georgia has made contributions to both aspects of the game. She has scored 68 runs while also picking up two wickets in three games.
Top 5 best players to pick in CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team
Lauren Down: 330 points
Holly Huddleston: 249 points
Fran Jonas: 221 points
Jesse Prasad: 214 points
Hannah Rowe: 197 points
Important stats for CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team
Lauren Downs: Four matches, 261 runs
Holly Huddleston: Four matches, 143 runs, two wickets
Fran Jonas: Four matches, six wickets
Jesse Prasad: Four matches, 91 runs, three wickets
Hannah Rowe: Three matches, 79 runs, two wickets
CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Izzy Gaze, Lauren Down, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Georgia Atkinson, Jesse Prasad, Katie Perkins, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen
Captain: Lauren Down Vice-Captain: Hannah Rowe
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Izzy Gaze, Lauren Down, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Georgia Atkinson, Saachi Shahri, Arlene Kelly, Mikaela Greig, Monique Rees
Captain: Holly Huddleston Vice-Captain: Fran Jonas