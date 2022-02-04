CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 21

Central Hinds Women will take on Auckland Hearts Women in the 21st Match of Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, 2021-22 on Saturday, 5th February 2022 at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Central Hinds Women got off to a poor start, losing their first two matches. However, they bounced back to win their last two games against the Northern Spirit and are currently third in the table.

Meanwhile, Auckland Hearts Women have lost all three of their games and find themselves at the bottom of the table. In their previous outing, they suffered a 78-run defeat against Wellington Blaze Women.

CH-W vs AH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Central Hinds Women

Emily Cunningham, Gemma Sims (WK), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe (C), Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green

Auckland Hearts Women

Lauren Down (C), Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Bella Armstrong, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston, Saachi Shahri, Izzy Gaze (WK), Jesse Prasad, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold

Match Details

Match: Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women, Match 21

Date and Time: Saturday, February 5th at 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Pukekura Park is ideal for pacers. There should be a decent amount of movement on offer for the fast bowlers. A total of 250 could prove to be challenging at this venue.

Today’s CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Izzy Gaze: Izzy hasn’t performed well so far in the tournament. However, she is a dependable wicket-keeper batter who can prove to be valuable for her side.

Batters

Lauren Down: Lauren has led the Hearts from the front with her batting exploits. She has managed to score two half-centuries and a century in four matches.

Emily Cunningham: Emily is a capable batter who is expected to score big in this game.

All-rounders

Holly Huddleston: Huddleston has been a consistent performer for Auckland Hearts. She has scored 143 runs in four games, including two fifties, and has also picked up two wickets.

Hannah Rowe: Hannah was exceptional in the previous game for Central Hinds. She scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 108 and also grabbed two wickets.

Bowlers

Fran Jonas: Jonas is the leading bowler for Auckland Hearts. She has managed to pick up six wickets in just four matches.

Georgia Atkinson: Georgia has made contributions to both aspects of the game. She has scored 68 runs while also picking up two wickets in three games.

Top 5 best players to pick in CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team

Lauren Down: 330 points

Holly Huddleston: 249 points

Fran Jonas: 221 points

Jesse Prasad: 214 points

Hannah Rowe: 197 points

Important stats for CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team

Lauren Downs: Four matches, 261 runs

Holly Huddleston: Four matches, 143 runs, two wickets

Fran Jonas: Four matches, six wickets

Jesse Prasad: Four matches, 91 runs, three wickets

Hannah Rowe: Three matches, 79 runs, two wickets

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Today

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team - 1 for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 21

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Izzy Gaze, Lauren Down, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Georgia Atkinson, Jesse Prasad, Katie Perkins, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen

Captain: Lauren Down Vice-Captain: Hannah Rowe

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team - 2 for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 21

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Izzy Gaze, Lauren Down, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Georgia Atkinson, Saachi Shahri, Arlene Kelly, Mikaela Greig, Monique Rees

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Holly Huddleston Vice-Captain: Fran Jonas

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee