CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Match 25

Central Hinds Women (CH-W) will take on Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) in the 25th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Sunday.

Central Hinds Women are coming off a win over Northern Spirit by 86 runs, and they will hope for an encore of that performance against Auckland Women. They currently occupy fourth position in the standings with 16 points to their name.

With the likes of Jess Watkins, Natalie Dodd and Hannah Rowe in the top order, Auckland's bowlers are expected to struggle against them.

Meanwhile, Auckland Hearts need a collective performance from their batters as they have lost four of their five matches due to a batting collapse at crucial moments.

With their last match abandoned due to rain, they have yet to win a match in the tournament.

CH-W vs AH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

CH-W XI

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Natalie Dodd (c) & (Wk), Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig, Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Gemma Sims (Wk)

AH-W XI

Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Lauren Down (c), Arlene Kelly, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Isabella Gaze (Wk), Jane Barnett, Sarah Carnachan

Match Details

Match: Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women, Match 25

Date and Time: February 6, 2022; 03:00 AM IST.

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Pitch Report

The track at Pukekura Park is a balanced one which has something in it for both the bowlers and batters.

However, the surface gives pacers an edge, as it provides some movement and bounce. Anything above 260 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today's CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Natalie Dodd: Dodd hasn't performed up to expectations so far. However, she is a dependable wicketkeeper-batter who can prove to be valuable for her side.

Batters

Katie Perkins: Perkins is an aggressive batter. She has scored 86 runs in her last four games at an average of 21.5. Perkins is a must-have in your CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Holly Huddleston: Huddleston has been a consistent performer for her side. She has scored 143 runs in four games, including two fifties, and has also picked up two wickets.

This makes her a valuable pick in your CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Fran Jonas: Jonas is a genuine wicket-taker for her team. She has picked up six wickets in just four games in the competition so far, and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team

Arlene Kelly (AH-W) – 120 points.

Hannah Rowe (CH-W) – 197 points.

Saachi Shahri (AH-W) – 80 points.

Key stats for CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team

Jesse Prasad - 53 runs and three wickets in her last four games; batting average: 13.25.

Lauren Down - 261 runs in her last four games; batting average: 65.25.

Holly Huddleston - 143 runs and two wickets in her last four games; batting average: 35.75.

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction

CH-W vs AH-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Mikaela Greig, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Fran Jonas

Captain: Jess Watkin Vice-Captain: Hannah Rowe

CH-W vs AH-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natalie Dodd, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Emily Cunningham, Holly Huddleston, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Jesse Prasad, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Fran Jonas

Captain: Jess Watkin Vice-Captain: Lauren Down.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar