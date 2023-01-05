CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 12

Central Hinds Women (CH-W) will take on Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) in match 12 at the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 on Thursday at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth, New Zealand. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Central Hinds Women have won none of their last three matches. Auckland Hearts Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches.

Central Hinds Women will try their best to win the match, but Auckland Hearts Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

CH-W vs AH-W Match Details

Match 12 of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on January 5 at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The game is set to take place at 4:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CH-W vs AH-W, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 12

Date and Time: January 5, 2023, 4:00 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Pitch Report

The Pukekura Park in New Plymouth has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

CH-W vs AH-W Form Guide

CH-W - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

AH-W - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

CH-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XI

CH-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Natalie Dodd (wk), Jess Watkin ©, Mikaela Greig, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Atkinson, Hannah Rowe, Ocean Bartlett, Flora Devonshire, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson

AH-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Saachi Shahri, Anna Browning, Lauren Down ©, Arlene Kelly, Isabella Gaze (wk), Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Katie Perkins, Molly Penfold, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Dodd

N Dodd, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. I Gaze is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

L Down

L Down and M Greig are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Shahri is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

H Rowe

A Browning and H Rowe are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Watkin is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

C Green

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Jonas and C Green. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Kelly is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CH-W vs AH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Rowe

H Rowe is one of the best players in the Central Hinds Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 82 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches.

C Green

C Green is one of the best picks in the Central Hinds Women's squad as she will bowl in the death overs and is in red-hot form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 14 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for CH-W vs AH-W, Match 12

H Rowe

J Watkin

C Green

F Jonas

A Kelly

Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Dodd

Batters: M Greig, S Shahri, L Down

All-rounders: A Browning, H Rowe, J Watkin

Bowlers: C Green, A Kelly, F Jonas, G Atkinson

Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Dodd

Batters: K Perkins, S Shahri, L Down

All-rounders: H Rowe, J Watkin

Bowlers: C Green, A Kelly, F Jonas, G Atkinson, A Hucker

