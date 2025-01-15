CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Match 15

The 15th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see Central Hinds Women (CH-W) squaring off against Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) at McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday, January 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Central Hinds Women have won none of their last five matches. They lost their last match to Otago Sparks Women by four wickets. Auckland Hearts Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last five matches. They lost their last match to Northern Brave Women by 13 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 23 head-to-head matches. Auckland Hearts Women have won 13 matches, while Central Hinds Women have won 10 matches.

CH-W vs AH-W Match Details

The 15th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 15 at McLean Park in Napier. The game is set to take place at 5:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CH-W vs AH-W, 15th match

Date and Time: 15 January 2025, 5:10 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park in Napier is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in the second innings.

CH-W vs AH-W Form Guide

CH-W - L L L L L

AH-W - L L W L L

CH-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XI

CH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Hollie Armitage, Emma McLeod, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig ©, Flora Devonshire, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Rosemary Mair, Claudia Green, Kate Gaging (wk), Ocean Bartlett

AH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Saachi Shahri, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green ©, Lauren Down, Prue Catton, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Josie Penfold, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Bree Illing

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Green

M Green is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 79 runs in the last four matches. K Gaging is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

H Armitage

H Armitage and L Down are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. H Armitage will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 165 runs in the last five matches. S Shahri is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

B Halliday

H Rowe and B Halliday are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. B Halliday will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. She has smashed 112 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last four matches. F Devonshire is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

F Jonas

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Jonas and C Green. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. F Jonas will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken five wickets in the last four matches. O Bartlett is another good bowler for today's match.

CH-W vs AH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

B Halliday

B Halliday is in excellent form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 112 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last four matches.

H Rowe

H Rowe is the most crucial pick from the Central Hinds Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She can be very useful in death overs.

5 Must-Picks for CH-W vs AH-W, 15th match

F Jonas

H Rowe

H Armitage

L Down

B Halliday

Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Green

Batters: L Down, H Armitage

All-rounders: B Halliday, H Rowe, F Devonshire

Bowlers: F Jonas, A Hucker, B Illing, C Green, O Bartlett

Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Green

Batters: L Down, H Armitage, P Catton

All-rounders: B Halliday, H Rowe, F Devonshire

Bowlers: F Jonas, A Hucker, C Green, O Bartlett

