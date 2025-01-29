CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Match 29

The 29th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see the Central Hinds Women (CH-W) square off against the Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) at the McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday, January 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Central Hinds Women have won none of their last nine matches. They lost their last match to the Canterbury Magicians Women by 45 runs. The Auckland Hearts Women, on the other hand, have won four of their last nine matches. They won their last match against Wellington Blaze Women by 45 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 24 head-to-head matches. The Auckland Hearts Women have won 14 matches, while the Central Hinds Women have won 10 matches.

CH-W vs AH-W Match Details

The 29th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 29 at the McLean Park in Napier. The game is set to begin at 6:40 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CH-W vs AH-W, 29th match

Date and Time: 29 January 2025, 6:40 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park in Napier is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings.

The last match played at this venue was between the Canterbury Magicians Women and the Central Hinds Women, where a total of 239 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

CH-W vs AH-W Form Guide

CH-W - Won 1 of their last 9 matches

AH-W - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

CH-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XI

CH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Hollie Armitage, Emma McLeod, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig ©, Flora Devonshire, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Rosemary Mair, Claudia Green, Kate Gaging (wk), Ocean Bartlett

AH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Saachi Shahri, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green ©, Lauren Down, Prue Catton, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Josie Penfold, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Bree Illing

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Green

M Green is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs. She has smashed 268 runs in the last eight matches. I Gaze is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

L Down

T Newton and L Down are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. L Down will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. She has smashed 254 runs in the last eight matches. S Shahri is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

H Rowe

H Rowe and P Catton are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Rowe will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. She has smashed 121 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last seven matches. F Devonshire is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

C Green

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Jonas and C Green. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. C Green will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has picked up nine wickets and smashed 48 runs in the last eight matches. O Bartlett is another good bowler for today's match.

CH-W vs AH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Green

M Green is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

H Rowe

H Rowe is the most crucial pick from the Central Hinds Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She can be very useful in death overs. She has smashed 121 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for CH-W vs AH-W, 29th match

F Jonas

H Rowe

M Green

L Down

C Green

Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Green, I Gaze

Batters: L Down

All-rounders: P Catton, H Rowe, F Devonshire

Bowlers: F Jonas, M Penfold, B Illing, C Green, O Bartlett

Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: M Green, I Gaze

Batters: L Down, K Tomlinson

All-rounders: J Ogden, A Kumar, H Rowe, F Devonshire

Bowlers: F Jonas, C Green, O Bartlett

