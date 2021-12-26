CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash T20 2021-22, Match 14

Central Hinds Women will take on Auckland Hearts Women in the 14th match of the Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 on Monday, December 27 at Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North.

Central Hinds Women have not had a great season so far in the Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 as they find themselves at the bottom of the points table having lost all of their four matches.

They were bundled out for just 75 runs in their previous outing against Otago Sparks Women and are now in desperate need of their maiden win of the season.

On the other hand, Auckland Hearts Women have had a fine run so far this season and stand comfortably in third spot in the standings with two victories and just a single loss.

They suffered a 40-run defeat in their most recent match against the Wellington Firebirds and will now hope to get back to winning ways.

CH-W vs AH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Central Hinds Women

Natalie Dodd(WK), Emily Cunningham, Jess Watkin(C), Ocean Bartlett, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Rosemary Mair, Mikaela Greig, Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen, Hannah Rowe, Claudia Green

Auckland Hearts Women

Anna Peterson, Lauren Down(C), Bella Armstrong, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Isabella Gaze(WK), Saachi Shahri, Jesse Prasad, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas

Match Details

Match: Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women

Date and Time: December 27, 2021, 3:40 AM IST

Venue: Fitzherbert Park

Pitch Report

The track at Fitzherbert Park is a balanced one. The wicket offers assistance to both aspects of the game.

The pacers will initially get assistance and will aim to make full use of that, whereas batters will have to be patient before going big.

Today’s CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Natalie Dodd: Dodd is one of the top domestic players in New Zealand. She bats at the top of the order and is also handy with the gloves. So far, she has managed to score 101 runs in the tournament and will be aiming to add some more to her tally.

Batters

Lauren Down: Hearts skipper Lauren will open the innings and is expected to give her side a solid start. She is an experienced campaigner and could play a captain’s knock in this game.

Mikaela Greig: Grieg is a reliable batter for the Hinds Women. She can adapt well to the situations and guide her side to a respectable total.

All-rounders

Anna Peterson: Anna is a top captain/vice-captain pick for today's game. She has been efficient with the ball, taking four wickets at an economy of around five, and has also made decent contributions with the bat.

Jess Watkin: Hinds skipper Jess Watkin has been the lone warrior for her side. She grabbed four wickets at an economy of 5.50 while also scoring handy runs down the order.

Bowlers

Holly Huddleston: Holly has performed well for the Hearts this season. She has grabbed four wickets so far and also has a fifty to her name.

Claudia Green: Green has led the bowling unit for the Hinds Women. She has three wickets to her name and has given runs at an economy of just over five.

Top 5 best players to pick in CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team

Holly Huddleston: 208 points

Jess Watkin: 194 points

Anna Peterson: 185 points

Natalie Dodd: 158 points

Arlene Kelly: 154 points

Important stats for CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team

Holly Huddleston: 3 matches, 4 wickets, 54 runs

Jess Watkins: 4 matches, 4 wickets, 41 runs

Anna Peterson: 3 matches, 4 wickets, 32 runs

Natalie Dodd: 4 matches, 101 runs

Arlene Kelly: 3 matches, 3 wickets, 46 runs

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Today

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Lauren Down, Mikaela Greig, Anna Peterson, Jess Watkin, Claudia Green, Holly Huddleston, Katie Perkins, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold

Captain: Anna Peterson Vice-Captain: Natalie Dodd

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natalie Dodd, Lauren Down, Mikaela Greig, Anna Peterson, Jess Watkin, Claudia Green, Holly Huddleston, Georgia Atkinson, Arlene Kelly, Fran Jonas, Bella Armstrong

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Jess Watkin Vice-Captain: Holly Huddleston.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar