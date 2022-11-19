CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 4

Central Hinds Women (CH-W) will take on Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) in Match 4 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 4.

This will be the second match between both sides as they had played another game barely a day ago. On that occasion, Central Hinds Women triumphed and won by six wickets. Auckland Hearts Women batted first and they were restricted to a score of just 86/9 in 20 overs. Central Hinds sealed the target with three overs to spare.

CH-W vs AH-W Match Details, Match 4

The Match 4 of Hallyburton Johnstone Shield will be played on 20th November at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The match is set to take place at 3:00 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CH-W vs AH-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 4

Date and Time: 20th November, 2022, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

CH-W vs AH-W Pitch Report

Pukekura Park has hosted a match already. That match proved to be an extremely low-scoring encounter as the bowlers had the upper hand.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 86

Average second innings score: 89

CH-W vs AH-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Central Hinds Women: W

Auckland Hearts Women: L

CH-W vs AH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Central Hinds Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Central Hinds Women Probable Playing 11

Kerry Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Gemma Sims, Jess Watkin (c), Kate Gaging (wk), Georgia Atkinson, Mikaela Greig, Monique Rees, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Hannah Rowe

Auckland Hearts Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Auckland Hearts Women Probable Playing 11

Izzy Gaze (wk), Katie Perkins (c), Lauren Down, Saachi Shahri, Anna Browning, Holly Huddleston, Makayla Templeton, Bella Armstrong, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Amie Hucker

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Natalie Dodd (1 match, 32 runs, Strike Rate: 88.89)

Natalie Dodd is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She scored 32 runs in the first match for her side.

Top Batter pick

Saachi Shahri (1 match, 34 runs, Strike Rate: 85.00)

Saachi Shahri has looked in glorious touch with the bat in hand. She amassed 34 runs in the opening fixture with four boundaries.

Top All-rounder pick

Hannah Rowe (1 match, 30 runs, Strike Rate: 100.00)

Hannah Rowe is an extremely influential player for her side. She scored 30 runs at run-a-ball in the last game.

Top Bowler pick

Georgia Atkinson (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 1.00)

Georgia Atkinson bowled out of her skin and was a delight to watch. She picked up a wicket and more crucially, bowled at an unthinkable economy rate of 1.00.

CH-W vs AH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Jess Watkin

Jess Watkin is an outstanding all-rounder who will be looking to have a big impact here. She picked up three wickets and bowled at a tremendous economy rate of 3.25 in the last game. She will be an effective captaincy pick for your CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Molly Penfold

Molly Penfold was also instrumental in proceedings for her side. She took two wickets at an economy of 4.75.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Jess Watkin 3 wickets 97 points Molly Penfold 2 wickets 67 points Natalie Dodd 32 runs 57 points Georgia Atkinson 1 wicket 53 points Hannah Rowe 30 runs 45 points

CH-W vs AH-W match expert tips

Jess Watkin has been in top form and she could prove to be crucial once again in the rematch between the two sides.

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batter: Saachi Shahri, Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson

All-rounder: Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Holly Huddleston

Bowler: Molly Penfold, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batter: Saachi Shahri, Lauren Down, Katie Perkins

All-rounder: Jess Watkin, Amberly Parr-Thompson, Hannah Rowe, Holly Huddleston

Bowler: Molly Penfold, Georgia Atkinson, Melissan Hansen

