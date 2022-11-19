CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash T20 2022, Match 3

Central Hinds (CH-W) will take on Auckland Hearts (AH-W) in the third game at the Women's Super Smash T20 2022 on Saturday at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament. The Hearts won five of their ten games last year. Central Hinds, meanwhile, endured a poor season, winning only two of their ten games.

Central Hinds will look to open their campaign with a win, but Auckland are a better team and expected to prevail

CH-W vs AH-W Match Details

The third game of the Women's Super Smash T20 2022 will be played on November 19 at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth at 3:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CH-W vs AH-W, Women's Super Smash T20 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: November 19, 2022; 3:00 am IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Pitch Report

The Pukekura Park in New Plymouth has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

CH-W vs AH-W Form Guide

CH-W - Will be playing their first match

AH-W - Will be playing their first match

CH-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XIs

CH-W

No major injury update

Kerry Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Gemma Sims, Jess Watkin (c), Kate Gaging (wk), Georgia Atkinson, Mikaela Greig, Monique Rees, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Hannah Rowe

AH-W

No major injury update

Izzy Gaze (wk), Katie Perkins (c), Lauren Down, Saachi Shahri, Anna Browning, Holly Huddleston, Makayla Templeton, Bella Armstrong, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Amie Hucker

CH-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Dodd

Dodd, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. I Gaze is another good pick.

Batters

L Down

K Perkins and L Down are the two best batter picks. E Cunningham is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

J Watkin

H Huddleston and J Watkin are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. H Rowe is another good pick.

Bowlers

G Atkinson

The top bowler picks are G Atkinson and M Penfold. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. C Green is another good pick.

CH-W vs AH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

J Watkin

Watkin is one of the best players, as she bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks.

K Perkins

Perkins is one of the best picks, as she bat in the top order and can play crucial innings. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must Picks for CH-W vs AH-W, Match 3

L Down

H Huddleston

K Perkins

J Watkin

H Rowe

Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captains can be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Dodd

Batters: E Cunningham, K Perkins, K Tomlinson, L Down

All-rounders: H Rowe, H Huddleston, J Watkin

Bowlers: C Green, G Atkinson, M Penfold

Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Dodd

Batters: E Cunningham, K Perkins, L Down

All-rounders: H Rowe, H Huddleston, J Watkin, B Armstrong

Bowlers: F Jonas, G Atkinson, R Mair

