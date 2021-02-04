CH-W vs CM-W Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 Women's Super Smash Match – February 5th, 2021

Central Hinds Women will take on Canterbury Magicians Women in the 28th match of the Dream11 Women’s Super Smash.

Canterbury Magicians have been in outstanding form lately. They have registered victories in all three of their most recent games.

In the previous match, they beat Otago Sparks Women by three runs in what was a nail-biting encounter.

Batting first, Canterbury managed to score just 132 runs. However, their bowlers did well to restrict Otago Sparks to 129 by keeping their nerves.

Central Hinds Women were defeated by Wellington Blaze Women in their most recent outing. They lost by a margin of 37 runs and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Squads to choose from:

Central Hinds Women

Natalie Dodd, Jess Watkin, Anlo van Deventer Kerry Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar.

Canterbury Magicians Women

Advertisement

Kate Abraham, Eli Mace Cochrane, Melisa Banks, Frances Mckay, Jacinta Savage, Amy Satterthwaite, Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu.

Predicted Playing 11

Central Hinds Women

Emily Cunnigham, Georgia Atkinson, Natalie Dodd (wk), Anlo van Deventer, Hannah Rowe, Claudia Green, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Kate Gaging, Melissa Hansen, Jess Watkin (C), Ashtuti Kumar.

Canterbury Magicians Women

Jacinta Savage, Natalie Cox, Kate Ebrahim, Amy Satterthwaite, Kirsty Nation, Frances Mackay (C), Laura Hughes (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Kate Sims, Sarah Asmussen.

Match Details

Match: Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians, Match 28

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Date and Time: February 5, 2021, 8:10 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean park is balanced in nature, but slightly more suited to spinners.

In the T20 format, the average first innings score here is 128, and the team bowling first has won nearly 67% of all recent games.

Hence, the team that wins the toss should ideally look to chase.

CH-W vs CM-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Anlo van Deventer, Frances Mackay, Jess Watkin, Kate Ebrahim, Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson

Advertisement

Captain: Frances Mackay, Vice-Captain: Amy Satterthwaite

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natalie Dodd, Laura Hughes, Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Anlo van Deventer, Frances Mackay, Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu, Claudia Green,

Captain: Jess Watkin, Vice-Captain: Natalie Dodd