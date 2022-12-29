CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 7

Central Hinds-Women (CH-W) will take on Canterbury Magicians-Women (CM-W) in the seventh match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Friday, December 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Canterbury Magicians have been off to a brilliant start in the tournament, winning both their games so far. They are currently second in the points table with four points and a positive net run rate of 0.562.

The Central Hinds, on the other hand, have not got off to an ideal start as they lost their opening clash. However, they will look to win this match and get their campaign back on track.

CH-W vs CM-W Match Details

The seventh match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on December 30 at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The game is set to take place at 3.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CH-W vs CM-W, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 7

Date and Time: December 30, 2022, 3.30 am IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

CH-W vs CM-W Pitch Report

The pitch favors batting and the venue has already seen its share of high scoring matches, even though not in this edition of the tournament. However, with smaller ground dimensions, any sort of target seems achievable. So the captain winning the toss will look to field first.

Last 5 matches on this pitch

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won batting second: 5

Average score batting first: 165

Average score batting second: 167

CH-W vs CM-W Form Guide

CH-W: L

CM-W: W-W

CH-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XI

Central Hinds-Women Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

Central Hinds-Women Probable Playing XI

Jess Watkin (c), Natalie Dodd (wk), Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Emily Cunningham, Flora Devonshire, Claudia Green, Mikaela Greg, Melissa Hansen, Ashtuti Kumar, and Rosemary Mair.

Canterbury Magicians-Women Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

Canterbury Magicians-Women Probable Playing XI

Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Lara Hughes (wk), Amy Satterthwaite (c), Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu, Abigail Gerken, Jodie Dean, Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen, and Melissa Banks.

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Natalie Dodd (1 Match, 37 Runs, Strike Rate: 105.00)

The wicketkeeper from Central Hinds opens the innings for her team. Dodd looked in good touch in the first outing and could pick up some important runs in this match.

Batter

Natalie Cox (2 Matches, 26 Runs, Strike Rate: 118.18)

Natalie Cox found it hard to score runs in the first match, but in the second encounter, she looked much more stable. Cox can be that batter who, with her steady knocks, can guarantee you some points.

All-Rounder

Amy Satterthwaite (2 Matches, 123 Runs, 2 Wickets, Strike Rate: 125.51 and Economy Rate: 5.50)

The Canterbury all-rounder has been doing it all for her team, be it in batting or bowling. She has notched up two half-centuries in the tournament in as many matches. If we speak about her bowling, Satterthwaite bowls some economical spells while chipping in with the occasional wickets.

Bowler

Gabby Sullivan (2 Matches, 3 Wickets, Economy Rate: 7.00)

Gabby Sullivan has been bowling economically while picking up wickets. She is someone you can bank on for some guaranteed fantasy points.

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Amy Satterthwaite

Amy Sattherthwaite is in great form, especially with the bat. She is giving points regularly with both of her trades. This makes her the best choice for the captaincy or vice-captaincy role.

Natalie Dodd

Natalie Dodd found her touch in the first match. With the ground dimensions being smaller and the pitch being good for batting, Dodd as an opener might play a crucial role in the match.

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Top 5 Picks

Natalie Dodd - 37 runs in 1 match

Natalie Cox - 26 runs in 2 matches

Amy Satterthwaite - 123 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches

Gabby Sullivan - 3 wickets in 2 matches

Melissa Banks - 3 wickets in 2 matches

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Expert Tips

The pitch at Pukekura Park will provide lots of runs for the batter. So, packing the team with proper batters and all-rounders who have good batting abilities is advisable.

Take your Fantasy game to the next level!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Natalie Dodd, Lara Hughes

Batters: Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Mikaela Greig

All-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Amy Sattherthwaite, Jess Watkin

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Gaby Sullivan, Melissa Banks

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Natalie Dodd, Lara Hughes

Batters: Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Mikaela Greig

All-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Amy Sattherthwaite, Jess Watkin

Bowlers: Melissa Banks, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson

Poll : 0 votes