CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 7

Central Hinds-Women (CH-W) will take on Canterbury Magicians-Women (CM-W) in the seventh match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Friday, December 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.
The Canterbury Magicians have been off to a brilliant start in the tournament, winning both their games so far. They are currently second in the points table with four points and a positive net run rate of 0.562.
The Central Hinds, on the other hand, have not got off to an ideal start as they lost their opening clash. However, they will look to win this match and get their campaign back on track.
CH-W vs CM-W Match Details
The seventh match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on December 30 at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The game is set to take place at 3.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CH-W vs CM-W, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 7
Date and Time: December 30, 2022, 3.30 am IST
Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
CH-W vs CM-W Pitch Report
The pitch favors batting and the venue has already seen its share of high scoring matches, even though not in this edition of the tournament. However, with smaller ground dimensions, any sort of target seems achievable. So the captain winning the toss will look to field first.
Last 5 matches on this pitch
Matches won batting first: 0
Matches won batting second: 5
Average score batting first: 165
Average score batting second: 167
CH-W vs CM-W Form Guide
CH-W: L
CM-W: W-W
CH-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XI
Central Hinds-Women Team / Injury News
No major injury updates.
Central Hinds-Women Probable Playing XI
Jess Watkin (c), Natalie Dodd (wk), Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Emily Cunningham, Flora Devonshire, Claudia Green, Mikaela Greg, Melissa Hansen, Ashtuti Kumar, and Rosemary Mair.
Canterbury Magicians-Women Team / Injury News
No major injury updates.
Canterbury Magicians-Women Probable Playing XI
Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Lara Hughes (wk), Amy Satterthwaite (c), Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu, Abigail Gerken, Jodie Dean, Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen, and Melissa Banks.
CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Natalie Dodd (1 Match, 37 Runs, Strike Rate: 105.00)
The wicketkeeper from Central Hinds opens the innings for her team. Dodd looked in good touch in the first outing and could pick up some important runs in this match.
Batter
Natalie Cox (2 Matches, 26 Runs, Strike Rate: 118.18)
Natalie Cox found it hard to score runs in the first match, but in the second encounter, she looked much more stable. Cox can be that batter who, with her steady knocks, can guarantee you some points.
All-Rounder
Amy Satterthwaite (2 Matches, 123 Runs, 2 Wickets, Strike Rate: 125.51 and Economy Rate: 5.50)
The Canterbury all-rounder has been doing it all for her team, be it in batting or bowling. She has notched up two half-centuries in the tournament in as many matches. If we speak about her bowling, Satterthwaite bowls some economical spells while chipping in with the occasional wickets.
Bowler
Gabby Sullivan (2 Matches, 3 Wickets, Economy Rate: 7.00)
Gabby Sullivan has been bowling economically while picking up wickets. She is someone you can bank on for some guaranteed fantasy points.
CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices
Amy Satterthwaite
Amy Sattherthwaite is in great form, especially with the bat. She is giving points regularly with both of her trades. This makes her the best choice for the captaincy or vice-captaincy role.
Natalie Dodd
Natalie Dodd found her touch in the first match. With the ground dimensions being smaller and the pitch being good for batting, Dodd as an opener might play a crucial role in the match.
CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Top 5 Picks
Natalie Dodd - 37 runs in 1 match
Natalie Cox - 26 runs in 2 matches
Amy Satterthwaite - 123 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches
Gabby Sullivan - 3 wickets in 2 matches
Melissa Banks - 3 wickets in 2 matches
CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Expert Tips
The pitch at Pukekura Park will provide lots of runs for the batter. So, packing the team with proper batters and all-rounders who have good batting abilities is advisable.
CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeepers: Natalie Dodd, Lara Hughes
Batters: Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Mikaela Greig
All-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Amy Sattherthwaite, Jess Watkin
Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Gaby Sullivan, Melissa Banks
CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Natalie Dodd, Lara Hughes
Batters: Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Mikaela Greig
All-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Amy Sattherthwaite, Jess Watkin
Bowlers: Melissa Banks, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson