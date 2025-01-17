CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Match 17

The 17th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see Central Hinds Women (CH-W) squaring off against Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) at the McLean Park in Napier on Friday, January 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Central Hinds Women have won none of their last six matches. They lost their last match to Auckland Hearts Women by nine runs. Canterbury Magicians Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches.

These two teams have played a total of 24 head-to-head matches. Canterbury Magicians Women have won 19 matches, while Central Hinds Women have won five matches.

CH-W vs CM-W Match Details

The 17th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 17 at the McLean Park in Napier. The game is set to take place at 6:40 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CH-W vs CM-W, 17th match

Date and Time: January 17, 2025, 6:40 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park in Napier is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings.

CH-W vs CM-W Form Guide

CH-W - Won 0 of their last 6 matches

CM-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

CH-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XI

CH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Hollie Armitage, Emma McLeod, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig ©, Flora Devonshire, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Rosemary Mair, Claudia Green, Kate Gaging (wk), Ocean Bartlett

CM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Kate Anderson, Jodie Dean, Madeline Penna, Isobel Sharp, Kate Ebrahim, Natalie Cox, Shikha Pandey, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (c & wk), Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Gaging

K Gaging is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. L Hughes is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

K Anderson

H Armitage and K Anderson are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. H Armitage will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. She has scored 240 runs in the last six matches. K Tomlinson is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Rowe

H Rowe and S Pandey are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Rowe will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. She has smashed 61 runs and taken seven wickets in the last five matches. M Penna is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M Banks

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Banks and C Green. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. M Banks will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken seven wickets in the last four matches. O Bartlett is another good bowler for today's match.

CH-W vs CM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Pandey

S Pandey is in top notch form and has been performing well in every match. She will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 106 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches.

H Rowe

H Rowe is the most crucial pick from the Central Hinds Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She can be very useful in death overs. She has taken five wickets and smashed 42 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for CH-W vs CM-W, 17th match

H Rowe

H Armitage

S Pandey

K Anderson

M Banks

Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Gaging

Batters: K Anderson, H Armitage

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, H Rowe, F Devonshire, S Pandey, M Penna

Bowlers: M Banks, C Green, O Bartlett

Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Gaging

Batters: K Anderson, H Armitage

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, H Rowe, S Pandey, M Penna

Bowlers: M Banks, C Green, O Bartlett, S Asmussen

