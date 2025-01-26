CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Match 26

The 26th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see Central Hinds Women (CH-W) squaring off against Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, January 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Central Hinds Women have won one of their last eight matches. Their last match against Northern Brave Women was abandoned due to rain. Canterbury Magicians Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last eight matches.

These two teams have played a total of 25 head-to-head matches. Canterbury Magicians Women have won 19, while Central Hinds Women have won six.

CH-W vs CM-W Match Details

The 26th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 26 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 5:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CH-W vs CM-W, 26th match

Date and Time: 26th January 2025, 5:10 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The pitch at Hagley Oval in Christchurch is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings. The last match played at this venue was between Wellington Blaze Women and Canterbury Magicians Women, where a total of 205 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

CH-W vs CM-W Form Guide

CH-W - Won 1 of their last 8 matches

CM-W - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

CH-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XI

CH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Hollie Armitage, Emma McLeod, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig (c), Flora Devonshire, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Rosemary Mair, Claudia Green, Kate Gaging (wk), Ocean Bartlett

CM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Kate Anderson, Jodie Dean, Madeline Penna, Isobel Sharp, Kate Ebrahim, Natalie Cox, Shikha Pandey, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (c & wk), Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Gaging

K Gaging is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. A Gerken is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

K Anderson

I Sharp and K Anderson are the two best batters picks for today's Dream11 team. K Anderson will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches and has notched up 216 runs and taken two wickets in the last eight matches. K Tomlinson is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Rowe

H Rowe and S Pandey are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Rowe will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. She has smashed 89 runs and taken eight wickets in the last six matches. J Ogden is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M Banks

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Banks and C Green. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. M Banks will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken seven wickets and smashed 27 runs in the last eight matches. O Bartlett is another good bowler for today's match.

CH-W vs CM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Pandey

S Pandey is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 138 runs and taken eight wickets in the last eight matches.

H Rowe

H Rowe is the most crucial pick from the Central Hinds Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She can be very useful in death overs. She has taken eight wickets and smashed 89 runs in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for CH-W vs CM-W, 26th match

H Rowe

S Pandey

K Anderson

M Banks

J Ogden

Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Gaging

Batters: K Anderson

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, H Rowe, F Devonshire, S Pandey, J Ogden

Bowlers: M Banks, C Green, O Bartlett, S Asmussen

Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Gaging

Batters: K Anderson, K Tomlinson

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, H Rowe, F Devonshire, S Pandey, J Ogden

Bowlers: M Banks, C Green, O Bartlett

