CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 Match 18

Central Hinds Women (CH-W) will square off against Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) in the 18th match of the Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 on Friday at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Central Hinds will be disappointed with their performance in the Super Smash T20 2021-22. They have lost five of their six games this season, and have looked way below average. The Hinds suffered a three-run defeat in their last game against the Northern Braves, which puts them in fifth spot in the points standings.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Magicians are also having a poor campaign. They are fourth with just two wins in five games. In their most recent match, they suffered a 12-run defeat against the Otago Sparks.

CH-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XIs

Central Hinds Women

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Natalie Dodd (WK), Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin (C), Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Ashtuti Kumar, Ocean Bartlett.

Canterbury Magicians Women

Frances Mackay (C), Lea Tahuhu, Amy Satterthwaite, Jacinta Savage, Laura Hughes (WK), Melissa Banks, Natalie Cox, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Sims, Abigale Gerken.

Match Details

Match: Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women.

Date and Time: Friday, 31st December 2021; 3:40 AM IST.

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth offers assistance to both batters and bowlers. There should be enough movement on offer for pacers in the initial stages of the game. However, batters could find it easier to score once the pitch settles in.

Today’s CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Natalie Dodd: She has been a consistent performer for the Hinds. She has scored 171 runs in six games at a decent average of around 30.

Batters

Jacinta Savage: She has contributed with both bat and ball in this tournament. She has grabbed four wickets thus far, and scored 51 runs.

Mikaela Greig: She has been a decent contributor with the bat for her team. She has 103 runs to her name, and has also chipped in with a few overs.

All-rounders

Frances Mackay: Mackay has been exceptional in the tournament, with her all-round exploits. She has scored 155 runs at an average of over 50, and has also picked up seven wickets.

Jess Watkin: She is another top pick in the all-rounder’s department. She has scored 67 runs, and grabbed seven wickets this season.

Bowlers

Melissa Banks: She has been a reliable performer with the ball. She has picked up seven wickets in five games at an economy of just over 5.00.

Rosemary Mair: She performed brilliantly in her previous game for the Hinds. She grabbed two vital wickets, and played a handy 26-run knock.

Five best players to pick in CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction team

Frances Mackay: 438 points.

Jess Watkin: 327 points.

Natalie Dodd: 284 points.

Melissa Banks: 262 points.

Rosemary Mair: 254 points.

Key stats for CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction team

Frances Mackay: 5 matches, 155 runs, 7 wickets.

Jess Watkin: 6 matches, 67 runs, 7 wickets.

Natalie Dodd: 6 matches, 171 runs.

Melissa Banks: 5 matches, 7 wickets.

Rosemary Mair: 5 matches, 5 wickets.

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Today

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Jacinta Savage, Mikaela Greig, Jess Watkin, Frances Mackay, Melissa Banks, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Atkinson, Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Claudia Green.

Captain: Frances Mackay. Vice-Captain: Natalie Dodd.

CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natalie Dodd, Jacinta Savage, Mikaela Greig, Jess Watkin, Frances Mackay, Melissa Banks, Rosemary Mair, Laura Hughes, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Sarah Asmussen.

Captain: Jess Watkin. Vice-Captain: Melissa Banks.

Edited by Bhargav