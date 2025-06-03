CH-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Womens T20 Pentangular Series 2025, 2nd T20I

The first T20I match of the Womens T20 Pentangular Series 2025 will see China Women (CH-W) squaring off against Mongolia Women (HK-W). The Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano will host the clash on Tuesday, June 3. Here's all you need to know about the CH-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

These two teams recently played the seventh match of the T20I Quad Series. Hong Kong Women batted first and smashed 100 runs at a loss of seven wickets. China Women smashed only 68 runs and Hong Kong Women won the match by 32 runs.

Both teams will look to win today's match and start the tournament on a positive note.

CH-W vs HK-W Match Details

The first T20I match of the Womens T20 Pentangular Series 2025 will be played on June 3 at the Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CH-W vs HK-W, 1st T20I match

Date and Time: 3rd June 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Stadium, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano is good for bowlers. Fans can expect a low-scoring fixture. Both teams will depend upon all-rounders and bowlers to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are crucial at this venue.

CH-W vs HK-W Form Guide

CH-W - Will be playing their first match

HK-W - Will be playing their first match

CH-W vs HK-W Probable Playing XI

CH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

AhilyaGong Yuting, Jiaping Li, Mingyue Zhu, Wei Haiting, Yan Zuying, Cai Yuzhi, Mengting Liu, Xie Wenyan, Xu Qian, Peng Liangyu, Zi Mei

HK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Natasha Miles, Shing Chan, Yasmin Daswani, Alishba Kanwal, Emma Lai, Kary Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung, Alison Siu, Betty Chan, Kaur Mahekdeep, Maryam Bibi

CH-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Zi

M Zi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. H Ying is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Y Daswani

Y Daswani and G Yuting are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Y Daswani will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. W Haiting is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K Chan

C Yuzhi and K Chan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. K Chan will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. D Shing Chan is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Siu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Chan and A Siu. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. A Siu will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. W Huiying is another good bowler for today's match.

CH-W vs HK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Yuzhi

C Yuzhi was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

K Chan

K Chan is one of the most crucial picks from the Hong Kong Women squad as she will bat in the top order and is in great form. She can easily take down China Women bowlers. She will also complete her quota of overs in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for CH-W vs HK-W, 1st T20I match

K Chan

C Yuzhi

A Siu

D Shing Chan

B Chan

China Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

China Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Zi

Batters: Y Daswani, W Haiting, G Yuting

All-rounders: K Chan, D Shing Chan, C Yuzhi, L Mengting

Bowlers: A Siu, B Chan, W Huiying

China Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Zi

Batters: Y Daswani, N Miles

All-rounders: K Chan, D Shing Chan, C Yuzhi, L Mengting, X Qian

Bowlers: A Siu, B Chan, W Huiying

