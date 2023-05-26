CH-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Women's East Asia Cup, Match 3

The third match of the Women's East Asia Cup will see China Women (CH-W) squaring off against Hong Kong Women (HK-W) at the Guanggong International Cricket Stadium in Guangzhou on Friday, May 26.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CH-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Hong Kong Women have won both of their last two matches. China Women, on the other hand, lost their last match to Hong Kong Women. China Women will give it their all to win the match, but Hong Kong Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CH-W vs HK-W Match Details

The third match of the Women's East Asia Cup will be played on May 26 at the Guanggong International Cricket Stadium in Guangzhou. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CH-W vs HK-W, Match 3

Date and Time: May 26, 2023, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Guanggong International Cricket Stadium, Guangzhou

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Hong Kong Women and Japan Women, where a total of 153 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

CH-W vs HK-W Form Guide

CH-W - L

HK-W - W W

CH-W vs HK-W Probable Playing XI

CH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Zheng Lili, Mingyue Zhu, Huang Zhuo (c), Mengting Liu, Jing Yang, Xinyu Chen, Yuanyuan Cai, Xiuli Jin, Rongyu Zhao, Jiaping Li, Xu Qian

HK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Natasha Miles, Mariko Hill, Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani ©, Betty Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Emma Lai, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Maryam Bibi, Cindy Ho, Georgina Bradley

CH-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Cheung

L Cheung is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. Z Mei is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Yee

Z Lili and S Yee are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Shahzad played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Chan

K Chan and A Cheung are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Zhu is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Bibi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Chan and M Bibi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Siu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CH-W vs HK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Chan

K Chan will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

B Chan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Chan the captain as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for CH-W vs HK-W, Match 3

K Chan

M Bibi

S Yee

A Siu

B Chan

China Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

China Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Cheung

Batters: E Lai, S Yee, S Shahzad

All-rounders: M Zhu, K Chan, A Cheung, D Chan

Bowlers: B Chan, M Bibi, A Siu

China Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Cheung

Batters: H Zhuo, Z Lili, S Yee, S Shahzad

All-rounders: M Zhu, K Chan, A Cheung

Bowlers: B Chan, M Bibi, A Siu

