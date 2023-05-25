CH-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's East Asia Cup, Match 1

The first game of the Women's East Asia Cup will see China (CH-W) square off against Hong Kong (HK-W) at the Guanggong International Cricket Stadium in Guangzhou on Thursday (May 25). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CH-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game. Hong Kong will give it their all to win, but China are expected to prevail.

CH-W vs HK-W Match Details

The first game of the Women's East Asia Cup will be played on May 25 at the Guanggong International Cricket Stadium in Guangzhou at 6:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CH-W vs HK-W, Match 1

Date and Time: May 25, 2023; 6:00 am IST

Venue: Guanggong International Cricket Stadium, Guangzhou

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

CH-W vs HK-W Form Guide

CH-W - Will be playing their first game

HK-W - Will be playing their first game

CH-W vs HK-W Probable Playing XIs

CH-W

No injury update

Jing Yang, Mingyue Zhu, Mengting Liu, Huang Zhuo (c), Xinyu Chen, Zi Mei, Han Lili, Zhang Xiangxue, Rongyu Zhao, Jiaping Li, Xu Qian

HK-W

No injury update

Heiley Lui, Dorothea Chan, Kary Chan (c), Amanda Cheung, Shanzeen Shahzad-II, Tammy Chu, Pull To, Alsion Siu, Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan, Charlotte Chan

CH-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Cheung

Cheung is the best wicketkeeper pick, as she bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. She's expected to play well here. Z Mei is another good pick.

Batters

P To

Z Lili and To are the two best batter picks. R Zhao played well in the last series, so she's also a good pick.

All-rounders

H Lili

K Chan and Lili are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also compete their quota of overs. M Zhu is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Bibi

The top bowler picks are B Chan and Bibi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. Z Xiangxue is another good pick.

CH-W vs HK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Lili

Lili bats in the top order and also bowls her quota of overs, making her a safe captaincy pick. She's expected to play a crucial role here.

M Bibi

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Bibi the captain or vice-captain, as she bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. You could also make her the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for CH-W vs HK-W, Match 1

H Lili

K Chan

M Bibi

M Zhu

B Chan

China Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

China Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Cheung

Batters: P To, Z Lili, R Zhao

All-rounders: M Zhu, K Chan, H Lili, D Chan

Bowlers: B Chan, M Bibi, Z Xiangxue

China Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Cheung

Batters: P To, Z Lili

All-rounders: M Zhu, K Chan, H Lili

Bowlers: B Chan, M Bibi, Z Xiangxue, A Siu, X Qian

