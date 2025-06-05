CH-W vs MGL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Womens T20 Pentangular Series 2025, 6th T20I

The sixth T20I match of the Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025 will see China Women (CH-W) squaring off against Mongolia Women (MGL-W). Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano will host the clash on Thursday, June 5. Here's all you need to know about the CH-W vs MGL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
China Women won their last match against the Philippines Women by five wickets. They chased the target of 50 runs in just 14.2 overs. Mongolia Women's last match of the tournament against Japan Women was abandoned due to rain.
China Women will try to maintain the winning momentum, while Mongolia Women will try to start their season on a positive note.
CH-W vs MGL-W Match Details
The 6th T20I match of the Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025 will be played on June 5 at the Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CH-W vs MGL-W, 6th T20I match
Date and Time: 5th June 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Venue: Sano International Cricket Stadium, Sano
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano is good for bowlers. Fans can expect a low-scoring fixture. Both teams will depend upon all-rounders and bowlers to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are crucial at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between the Philippines Women and China Women, where a total of 101 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.
CH-W vs MGL-W Form Guide
CH-W - W
MGL-W - A
CH-W vs MGL-W Probable Playing XI
CH-W Playing XI
No injury updates
AhilyaGong Yuting, Jiaping Li, Mingyue Zhu, Wei Haiting, Yan Zuying, Cai Yuzhi, Mengting Liu, Xie Wenyan, Xu Qian, Peng Liangyu, Zi Mei
MGL-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Batjargal Ichinkhorloo, Ganbold Urjindulam, Javzandulam Tugsjargal, Myagmarzaya Batnasan, Jargalsaikhan Erdenesuvd, Odzaya Erdenebaatar, Uugansuvd Bayarjavkhlan, Enkhbold Khaliunaa, Gansuk Anujin, Battsetseg Namuunzul, Oyunsuvd Amarjargal
CH-W vs MGL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
M Zi
M Zi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. M Batnasan is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
G Yuting
B Ichinkhorloo and G Yuting are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. B Ichinkhorloo will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. G Anujin is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
L Mengting
C Yuzhi and L Mengting are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. L Mengting will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She took 3 wickets in the last match. X Qian is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
M Ruike
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ruike and O Erdenebaatar. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. M Ruike will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She took four wickets in the last match. W Huiying is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.
CH-W vs MGL-W match captain and vice-captain choices
L Mengting
L Mengting was in top form in the recent matches. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She took three wickets in the last match.
M Ruike
M Ruike is one of the most crucial picks from the China Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and is in great form. She will also complete her quota of overs in today's match. She took four wickets in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for CH-W vs MGL-W, 6th T20I match
C Yuzhi
L Mengting
M Ruike
X Qian
U Bayarjavkhlan
China Women vs Mongolia Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
China Women vs Mongolia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Zi
Batters: B Ichinkhorloo, G Anujin, G Yuting
All-rounders: C Yuzhi, L Mengting, X Qian, U Bayarjavkhlan
Bowlers: M Ruike, W Huiying, O Erdenebaatar
China Women vs Mongolia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Batnasan
Batters: B Ichinkhorloo
All-rounders: C Yuzhi, L Mengting, X Qian, U Bayarjavkhlan, B Namuunzul
Bowlers: M Ruike, W Huiying, O Erdenebaatar, O Amarjargal
