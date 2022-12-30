CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 8

Central Hinds Women will take on Northern Braves Women (CH-W vs NB-W) in the eighth match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 on Saturday, December 31. Pukekura Park in New Plymouth will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

This match will be a bottom-of-the-table clash as the two teams have endured poor starts to their campaign so far.

Central Hinds are currently the last team in the points table, having lost both of their matches and managing a net run rate of -1.884. The Northern Braves have also lost both of their matches but are currently one spot ahead of their opponents owing to a better net run rate.

Both teams will be looking to bring up their first win in the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 when they meet on Saturday.

CH-W vs NB-W Match Details

The eighth match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on December 31 at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The game is set to take place at 2.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Central Hinds Women vs Northern Braves Women, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 8.

Date and Time: December 31, 2022, Saturday, 2.30 am IST.

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

CH-W vs NB-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Pukekura has historically favored the batters. However, in the only match of the tournament that has been played here, scoring runs looked tough for both teams. This was especially evident in the first half, but we can also put that down to the bowling brilliance of the chasing team.

Chasing should be the ideal way forward for the team winning the toss at this venue.

Last 4 Matches in this venue

Matches won by the team batting first: 0.

Matches won by the team batting second: 4.

Average first innings score: 156.

Average second innings score: 158.

CH-W vs NB-W Form Guide

Central Hinds Women: L L.

Northern Brave Women: L L.

CH-W vs NB-W Probable Playing XI

Central Hinds Women Team / Injury News

No major injury updates for Central Hinds heading into this contest.

Central Hinds Women Probable Playing XI

Jess Watkin (c), Natalie Dodd (wk), Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Emily Cunningham, Flora Devonshire, Claudia Green, Mikaela Greg, Melissa Hansen, Hannah Rowe, and Rosemary Mair.

Northern Braves Women Team / Injury News

Caitlin Gurrey will miss this match due to injury, while Marama Downes is in isolation and will also be absent for the Northern Braves.

Northern Braves Women Probable Playing XI

Amanda-Jade Wellington, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Carol Agafili, Eimear Richardson (c), Holly Topp, Kayley Knight, Marina Lamplough, Nensi Patel, Phoebe Graham, Sam Barriball, Shriya Naidu.

CH-W vs NB-W Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Natalie Dodd (Two matches, 42 runs, Strike Rate: 95.45)

Natalie Dodd has 42 runs in two matches. Despite failing to score in the last match, Dodd is the best pick for your fantasy team for this match in the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (Two matches, 56 runs, Strike Rate: 127.27)

Bernadine Bezuidenhout is an explosive batter who likes to take the attack to the opposition from the very beginning of her innings. She could get you some valuable points with a quickfire knock in this match and is a must-have on your CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hannah Rowe (Two matches, 30 runs, two wickets, Strike Rate: 80.00 and Economy Rate: 7.33)

Hannah Rowe has been scoring handy runs with the bat and has picked up two wickets for her team with the ball in two matches so far. Wth her all-round abilities, she could be a very crucial pick for your fantasy team for this match.

Bowler

Claudia Green (Two matches, two wickets, Economy Rate: 7.31)

Claudia Green has been quite economical in the tournament. Her ability to pick up the occasional wickets makes Green a vital pick for your CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Hannah Rowe

Hannah Rowe can contribute in both the batting and bowling departments. Rowe has displayed the ability to pick up points despite her team's struggles, making her a great choice for the captaincy or vice-captaincy of your fantasy team.

Nensi Patel

Nensi Patel has been pretty consistent in winning fantasy points in the tournament so far. Besides her bowling and batting, she could also come in handy with her fielding skills, making her a solid option for your CH-W vs NB-W fantasy team's captaincy.

CH-W vs NB-W Match Top 5 Must-Picks

Sam Barriball: 53 runs in two matches.

Bernadine Bezuidenhout: 56 runs in two matches.

Hannah Rowe: 30 runs & two Wickets in two matches.

Claudia Green: - Two wickets in two matches.

Nensi Patel: 25 runs & two Wickets in two matches.

CH-W vs NB-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch favors batting more in the second half of the match. So, it is advisable to wait for the toss and then pick more bowlers and top order batters from the team that is chasing in your Dream11 fantasy team.

CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd.

Batters: Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Mikaela Greig, Sam Barriball.

All-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Nensi Patel.

Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green, Kayley Knight.

CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd.

Batters: Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sam Barriball, Carol Agafili.

All-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Nensi Patel, Lucy Boucher.

Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Claudia Green, Phoebe Graham.

