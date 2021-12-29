CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 Match 17

Central Hinds Women (CH-W) will lock horns against Northern Braves Women (NB-W) in the 17th match of the Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 on Thursday at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth.

Central Hinds haven’t been at their best in the Super Smash T20 2021-22. The Hinds are fifth in the points table, with just a single win from five games. After losing four consecutive matches, they got off the mark with a 14-run victory over Auckland Hearts.

Northern Braves, meanwhile, are having a disastrous campaign thus far. The Braves have lost all five games they've played, and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game by 16 runs against the Canterbury Magicians.

CH-W vs NB-W Probable Playing XIs

Central Hinds Women

Natalie Dodd (WK), Emily Cunningham, Jess Watkin (C), Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging, Rosemary Mair, Mikaela Greig, Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen, Hannah Rowe, Claudia Green.

Northern Braves Women

Caitlin Gurrey, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday (C), Sam Barriball, Nensi Patel, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Makayla Templeton, Holly Topp (WK), Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps.

Match Details

Match: Central Hinds Women vs Northern Braves Women.

Date and Time: Thursday, 30th December 2021; 3:40 AM IST.

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth is generally a balanced one. The pitch has assisted both bowlers and batters, ensuring an equal contest between bat and ball. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 140 runs.

Today’s CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Natalie Dodd: She has been impressive this season with her batting exploits. The wicketkeeper-batter has smashed 158 runs in five games, including two half-centuries.

Batters

Kate Anderson: She is the top run-getter for Northern Braves thus far in the tournament. She has scored 127 runs.

Georgia Atkinson: She is a reliable top-order batter for the Hinds. She played a key 32-run knock in her previous game to help her team win the match.

All-rounders

Jess Watkin: The Hinds captain has led her team from the front. She has grabbed six wickets thus far in the tournament at an economy rate of 5.2.

Nensi Patel: She has been a revelation for Northern Braves in the tournament. She has grabbed seven wickets in five games, and has also made handy contributions with the bat.

Bowlers

Claudia Green: She has been decent thus far with the ball this tournament. She has grabbed wickets at regular intervals, and has five wickets in as many games this season.

Lauren Heaps: She has performed consistently so far for the Braves. She has taken a wicket in each of her three outings.

Five best players to pick in CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 prediction team

Nensi Patel: 306 points.

Jess Watkin: 268 points.

Kate Anderson: 255 points.

Natalie Dodd: 242 points.

Claudia Green: 185 points.

Key stats for CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 prediction team

Nensi Patel: 5 matches, 7 wickets, 64 runs.

Jess Watkins: 5 matches, 6 wickets, 46 runs.

Kate Anderson: 5 matches, 127 runs.

Natalie Dodd: 5 matches, 158 runs.

Claudia Green: 5 matches, 5 wickets.

CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction

CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Kate Anderson, Georgia Atkinson, Jess Watkin, Nensi Patel, Claudia Green, Lauren Heaps, Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Shriya Naidu.

Captain: Nensi Patel. Vice-Captain: Natalie Dodd.

CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natalie Dodd, Kate Anderson, Georgia Atkinson, Jess Watkin, Nensi Patel, Claudia Green, Lauren Heaps, Mikaela Greig, Lucy Boucher, Makayla Templeton, Rosemary Mair.

Captain: Jess Watkin. Vice-Captain: Kate Anderson.

Edited by Bhargav