CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day match - October 30th, 2021

Central Hinds Women (CH-W) will lock horns against Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) at the Saxton Oval in Nelson, New Zealand, on Saturday, in the first match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22. Both sides have quality players on their rosters, so it promises to be a cracker of a game to kick off the tournament.

This is the fifth season of the domestic women's 50-over competition. Six provincial teams will participate in the tournament, with the final scheduled on February 19, 2022.

Ahead of the opening game between Central Hinds (CH-W) and Otago Sparks (OS-W), here's a look at three players you can pick as captain for your Dream11 team:

#3 Jess Watkin (CH-W)

Women's T20 Cricket - Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds

Jess Watkin represents Central Hinds (CH-W) in the domestic circuit. The batting allrounder has played six ODIs and nine T20Is so far. She has 86 runs in ODIs and 118 runs in T20Is. She also has 13 international wickets.

Watkin was good with the bat in last year's tournament, scoring 99 runs for the Hinds. She will be eager to perform in the domestic circuit in the same vein.

#2 Katey Martin (OS-W)

England Women vs New Zealand Women - 3rd International T20

Katey Martin, the New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter, represents Otago Sparks (OS-W) in domestic competitions. Martin has plenty of international experience, having represented the White Ferns in 91 ODIs, 94 T20Is and one Test. The right-handed batter has seven ODI fifties to her name.

Martin scored a fifty in the fourth match of the recently concluded ODI series against England. She remained unbeaten on 65 to help her side post a competitive total on the board. She looks like a highly confident player, and will be eager to step up in the upcoming domestic competition.

#1 Suzie Bates (OS-W)

England Women vs New Zealand Women - One Day International

Former New Zealand captain Suzie Bates plays for the Otago Sparks in the domestic circuit. The stalwart of the game has represented her national team in over 250 games. She will be eager to use her experience in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

The right-handed all-rounder has scored almost 8000 runs, and picked up 125 wickets at the highest level. She will be eager to step up and contribute to OS-W's progress in the competition. Bates is a good inclusion, and can earn you points with both bat and ball.

