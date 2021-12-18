CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 8

Central Hinds Women will be up against Otago Sparks Women in the eighth match of the Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 on December 18 at McLean Park in Napier.

Central Hinds Women haven't lived up to their potential and are currently fifth with three defeats in as many games. They went down against Canterbury Magicians in their previous match and will now look to make a strong comeback.

The Otago Sparks, on the other hand, are looking great this season and have topped the Women’s Super Smash T20 points table with three wins from as many games. They come into this match on the back of a victory over the Northern Braves and will now aim to maintain their winning momentum.

CH-W vs OS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Central Hinds Women

Natalie Dodd (WK), Emily Cunningham (C), Jess Watkins (C), Ocean Bartlett, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Rosemary Mair, Mikaela Greig, Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen, Hannah Rowe, Claudia Green

Otago Sparks Women

Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Suzie Bates (C), Katey Martin (WK), Molly Loe, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Kate Ebrahim

Match Details

Match: Central Hinds Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Women’s Super Smash T20

Date and Time: 18th December, 03.40 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

The surface at McLean Park is kind of a balanced one. Pacers should try to capitalize on the initial movement whereas the batters would find it easy to score as the game progresses. A total of around 160 could prove to be challenging at this venue.

Today’s CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Natalie Dodd: Natalie has scored 85 runs with a decent average of 28.33 in three games. She will be a safe option for the wicket-keeper position.

Batters

Suzie Bates: Suzie is one of the finest T20 batters. She has scored 156 runs in the last three games and is currently the top-scorer of the tournament.

Mikaela Greig: Mikaela has been a reliable batter for the Hinds and has the ability to give a quick start to her side.

All-rounders

Kate Ebrahim: Kate has been a standout performer for the Sparks this season. She has scored 54 runs with the bat and also has three wickets to her name which makes her a top-pick for today’s game.

Jess Watkin: Jess has made significant contributions to both aspects of the game, scoring 41 runs and also chipping in with three wickets in this tournament.

Bowlers

Sophie Oldershaw: Sophie has been the leading wicket-taking bowler for the Sparks Women. She has grabbed five wickets in three games and is expected to add more to her kitty.

Claudia Green: Claudia would be a wise option for today’s match. She has scalped three wickets so far in this league and will be aiming to pick up a few more today.

Top 5 best players to pick in CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team

Suzie Bates: 227 points

Sophie Oldershaw: 179 points

Kate Ebrahim: 175 points

Jess Watkin: 161 points

Natalie Dodd: 127 points

Important stats for CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team

Suzie Bates: 3 matches, 155 runs

Sophie Oldershaw: 3 matches, 5 wickets

Kate Ebrahim: 3 matches, 54 runs, 3 wickets

Jess Watkin: 3 matches, 41 runs, 3 wickets

Emma Black: 3 matches, 3 wickets

CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Today

CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Natalie Dodd, Polly Inglis, Suzie Bates, Mikaela Greig, Georgia Atkinson, Kate Ebrahim, Jess Watkin, Rosemary Mair, Claudia Green, Sophie Oldershaw

Captain: Kate Ebrahim Vice-Captain: Natalie Dodd

CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Natalie Dodd, Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Mikaela Greig, Eden Carson, Kate Ebrahim, Jess Watkin, Emma Black, Claudia Green, Sophie Oldershaw

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Jess Watkin Vice-Captain: Suzie Bates

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee