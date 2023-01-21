CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Johnstone Shield 2022-23, Match 16

Central Hinds (CH-W) will take on Otago Sparks (OS-W) in the 16th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23 on Sunday, January 22, at Saxton Oval in Nelson. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Central Hinds began their tournament with a solid batting performance, defeating Auckland Hearts by six wickets. However, they have been unable to maintain their form and have now lost two games in a row.

Meanwhile, the Otago Sparks have had a disappointing season, winning only one game and losing two, with two matches ending in a draw. Both teams have some heavy star all-rounders in their ranks, so a cracking game is expected between the two sides as they look for a much-needed win.

CH-W vs OS-W Match Details, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

The 16th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23 will be played on January 22 at the Saxton Oval in Nelson. The match is set to take place at 03:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CH-W vs OS-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23, Match 16

Date and Time: January 22 2023, 03:00 am IST

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

CH-W vs OS-W Pitch Report

The bowlers should enjoy the track at Saxton Oval. Pacers are expected to find swing on the pitch in the first few overs, while spinners are expected to dominate in the middle overs. Setting the total on the board would be preferred, as the average score here is 204 runs.

Last 5 matches (Hallyburton Johnstone Shield)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 278

Average second-inning score: 204

CH-W vs OS-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Central Hinds: L-L-W-W-W

Otago Sparks: L-NR-W-NR-L

CH-W vs OS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Central Hinds injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Central Hinds Probable Playing 11

Natalie Dodd (c&wk), Cate Pedersen, Jess Watkin, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Hannah Rowe, Kate Gaging, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green

Otago Sparks injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Otago Sparks Probable Playing 11

Kate Ebrahim, Olivia Gain, Bella James, Caitlin Blakely, Felicity Leydon-Davis (c), Polly Inglis (wk), Saffron Wilson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe, Gemma Adams

Today's CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Natalie Dodd (44 runs in three matches, Average: 14.66)

She struggled with the bat in the previous game. She has scored 44 runs at an average of 14.66 in three games.

Top Batter Pick

Caitlin Blakely (68 runs & 6 wickets in five matches, Average: 17.00)

She has had a decent season so far, scoring 68 runs and taking six wickets in five matches. With Blakely likely to do both jobs again, she could be a decent pick for your CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kate Ebrahim (256 runs & one wicket in three matches, Average: 128.00)

She has been in fine form for Otago, scoring 256 runs and picking up one wicket in three matches. While Ebrahim has identified herself in the middle overs with her effective medium-fast bowling, she could be a key addition to your CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Melissa Hansen (Six wickets in three matches; Average: 22.66)

Hansen is the 10th-highest wicket-taker in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23 with six wickets at an average of 22.66 in three games. She's a must-have for your fantasy team.

CH-W vs OS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Jess Watkin

Watkin has been in excellent form heading into this game, scoring nine runs and taking two wickets at an economy rate of 6.20 against the Northern Brave. The New Zealand all-rounder has taken six wickets in just three matches. She is an excellent captaincy choice for your CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Claudia Green

She has picked up four wickets at an average of 21.50 in three games. With Claudia likely to enjoy the conditions once again, she is another must-have in your CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Five Must-picks for CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mikaela Greig

Hannah Rowe

Kate Gaging

Saffron Wilson

Emma Black

CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23

Georgia Atkinson is one of the best bowling all-rounders from New Zealand and has been a consistent performer in the tournament. Although she is yet to perform well, given her skills and abilities, she could be an excellent multiplier pick for your CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head-to-Head League

CH-W vs OS-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Natalie Dodd, Polly Inglis

Batters: Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Bella James, Caitlin Blakely

All-rounders: Kate Ebrahim (c), Gemma Adams, Jess Watkin (vc)

Bowlers: Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Emma Black

CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

CH-W vs OS-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batters: Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Bella James, Caitlin Blakely (vc)

All-rounders: Kate Ebrahim, Gemma Adams, Jess Watkin (c)

Bowlers: Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Emma Black, Georgia Atkinson

